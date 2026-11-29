The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has said Speaker Abbas Tajudeen has justified the confidence reposed in him by President Bola Tinubu, describing his loyalty and support for the President as being in the overall interest of the country.

Agbese stated this during a media chat on the leadership of Tajudeen and the performance of the 10th National Assembly as the current parliament gradually winds down and enters its last phase ahead of the 2027 general election.

Agbese said Tajudeen had demonstrated commitment to sustaining a cordial working relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government since emerging as Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives in June 2023.

The Benue lawmaker recalled that Tinubu played a significant role in Tajudeen’s emergence as Speaker in 2023, saying the Speaker had justified the confidence the President and other stakeholders reposed in him through his leadership approach and relationship with the executive.

Tajudeen emerged Speaker on June 13, 2023, after securing 353 votes against former Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase and Aminu Sani Jaji, who scored three votes each.

His emergence followed the endorsement of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with Tinubu instrumental in mobilising support for his candidacy ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Agbese said the Speaker’s relationship with the President should not be viewed merely from the standpoint of party loyalty but in the context of the need for political stability, effective governance and national development.

He said: “The President no doubt, was instrumental to the emergence of Abbas as Speaker in 2023, and I can say that he has so far not disappointed in the confidence reposed in him.

“He has demonstrated loyalty and support for the President, but more importantly, he understands that such a relationship must ultimately serve the national interest.

“The Executive-Legislative harmony we are witnessing is a great sign of trust. It shows that both arms of government understand the importance of working together to move the country forward.”

The Deputy Spokesman said Nigeria’s political history had witnessed instances where speakers elected on the platform of the ruling party turned against the policies and philosophy of the same party, thereby creating tensions between the legislature and the executive.

He said Speaker Tajudeen had demonstrated a different approach by maintaining cooperation with the President while managing competing political interests within the House.

He particularly highlighted the maturity Tajudeen displayed in handling the contentious Tax Reform Bill, the Electoral Act Amendment and the State of Emergency Declaration in Rivers, among other sensitive legislation, without throwing the House into crisis and rancour.

Agbese noted that legislative leadership was particularly tested during periods of political storms and disagreements, especially when opposition lawmakers challenged government policies or when sensitive national issues required legislative decisions.

According to him, the ability to manage such situations through dialogue, consensus-building and political understanding is an important measure of effective legislative leadership.

“There have been instances in the past when speakers of the ruling party decided to turn against the policies and philosophy of the same party. That is why the ability to demonstrate loyalty while providing responsible leadership is important.

“In times of political storms and disagreements, what matters is how the leadership manages the situation. When the opposition disagrees, how do you handle those differences? How do you ensure that the House remains focused on its responsibilities?

“These are some of the things that attest to the quality of leadership Abbas has demonstrated,” he said.

Agbese also attributed the Speaker’s approach to his experience in legislative affairs and his ability to manage different interests within the parliament, adding that his leadership had helped sustain cooperation between lawmakers and the executive.

He, however, maintained that Executive-Legislative harmony did not mean that the National Assembly had abandoned its constitutional independence, stressing that both arms of government had distinct responsibilities under the presidential system.

He said the legislature must continue to perform its lawmaking, representation and oversight functions while maintaining a constructive relationship with the executive.

As the 10th National Assembly approaches the final stretch of its tenure, Agbese said the relationship between the two arms of government remained important to the implementation of government policies and the delivery of democratic dividends to Nigerians.

He added that the ultimate measure of the parliament’s leadership would be its ability to sustain democratic institutions, address citizens’ concerns and leave behind a record of effective legislative engagement.

Agbese also noted that, besides maintaining a cordial executive-legislature relationship, the Speaker had continued to mobilise massive support for the President’s re-election in his home state and other parts of the country.