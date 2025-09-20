Speaker Tajudeen felicitates Remi Tinubu at 65

…says her life is impactful, inspiring

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen on Saturday eulogised the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on her 65th birthday, describing her as an accomplished leader whose impact inspires many women.

Born on September 21, 1960, Senator Tinubu will be 65 on Sunday.

Speaker Abbas, in a congratulatory message issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Leke Olatunji Baiyewu, described Senator Tinubu as a loving wife, a sound politician, an experienced lawmaker, a great women mobiliser, and a philanthropist of repute.

He noted that Senator Tinubu has touched many lives, especially women and children, through her pet projects and empowerment programmes.

Describing her as “Mother of the Nation,” the Speaker stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu could not have had a better partner than his wife who is equally an icon of democracy.

Speaker Tajudeen recalled how Mrs Tinubu, as the First Lady of Lagos State between 1999 and 2003, used her New Era Foundation to empower the youth, mentoring them and sponsoring their education and healthcare.

He also recalled how resourceful and hardworking Senator Tinubu was at the National Assembly while representing Lagos Central Senatorial District for a record three terms.

The Speaker said her current Renewed Hope Initiative as Nigeria’s First Lady has blessed Nigerians across ethnic and religious divides, with her philanthropic gestures being felt by the common people at the grassroots.

“I wish you especially wish our First Lady, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, on the occasion of your 65th birthday celebration. Her life has been characterised by service to humanity, progressive initiatives, and philanthropy.

“As the Mother of the Nation, she has been a blessing to many lives, an inspiration to many women in government and politics.

“Senator Tinubu’s positive impact was felt as the First Lady in Lagos State, and her humanitarian gestures as Nigeria’s First Lady are now giving hope to people across the country through her Renewed Hope Initiative. It is my prayer that God grants her long life in sound body and mind,” the Speaker said.

Speaker Tajudeen commended the First Lady for choosing not to mark her birthday with funfare and instead focusing on developing and strengthening education especially among the less privileged under the ‘Oluremi at 65 Education Fund’.

This, Speaker Abbas noted, is in recognition of the First Lady’s “long-standing commitment to education and youth empowerment.”

