Speaker Tajudeen felicitates Oba Ladoja on 81st birthday, coronation

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Thursday congratulated former Governor of Oyo State, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, on the occasion of his 81st birthday and his coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

While Oba Ladoja turned 81 on Thursday, he will be crowned Olubadan on Friday.

In a congratulatory message issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Leke Olatunji Baiyewu, the Speaker described Oba Ladoja as a leader with natural qualities that he has consistently demonstrated in both political and traditional roles.

Speaker Tajudeen said Oba Ladoja is not just an elder statesman but also a peace-loving bridge-builder whose reign as Olubadan promises to bring prosperity and unity to Ibadan and, by extension, the Yoruba race.

The Speaker noted that Oba Ladoja’s coronation comes at a time when he is advocating for a constitutional role for traditional rulers in the 1999 Constitution.

He therefore urged the support of the new Olubadan in the push for monarchs’ recognition in the ongoing constitutional review by the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly.

As a prince of the Zazzau Emirate with royal lineage, the Speaker reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of monarchs, noting that the 10th House under his leadership will continue to support initiatives that strengthen traditional institutions.

While congratulating the people of Ibadan on the emergence of a new king, Speaker Tajudeen called on all stakeholders to support Oba Ladoja during his reign as Olubadan.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE