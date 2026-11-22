Students from various higher institutions across Kaduna State on Sunday received bursaries from the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen.

The Speaker, at a presentation ceremony held in Zaria, said the programme was designed to ease the financial burden of education on beneficiaries and help them continue their studies with greater confidence.

Last year, Speaker Tajudeen disbursed over N5 billion in scholarships to beneficiaries from Zaria, Kaduna State and the North-West.

Last week, the Speaker also facilitated foreign scholarships for 65 students across the country to study various courses in Algeria.

Speaking at Sunday’s scholarship presentation, Tajudeen noted that tuition fees were only part of the cost of education, as students also had to pay for transport, accommodation, books, data, laboratory materials and practical work.

Although the current phase of the scholarship programme covers students from Kaduna State, he said the next phase would extend to other beneficiaries across the North-West.

The Speaker said, “This support will ease some of that pressure. It will create breathing space. It will help more students remain in school and stay focused.”

He added, “We will make payments prompt and predictable. We will improve coordination among bursaries, scholarships, and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund. We will also provide clear information about available opportunities.”

Tajudeen acknowledged the sacrifices parents make to ensure their children receive an education.

He said, “Families answer that question every term. Some borrow. Some postpone important needs. Others sell property they had hoped to keep. Behind every school fee is a family making difficult choices. Behind every student is someone stretching limited resources to protect a dream.

“The decisions we make in government shape those choices. As legislators, we determine which programmes receive funding and which needs receive attention. We must also ensure that support reaches the students for whom it was approved.”

He added, “To the parents and guardians, I recognise the sacrifices you make quietly. You postpone personal needs. You take on more work. You keep young people in school when the easier choice would be to give up. Your patience and persistence have carried these students this far. I hope this support gives your households some relief.”

Addressing the students, Tajudeen said the scholarship was more than financial assistance, describing it as a vote of confidence in the beneficiaries.

“Use it wisely. Stay serious. Stay focused. Stay determined. As you advance, help those coming behind you. Share information. Offer guidance. Open doors,” he said.

The Speaker also proposed a Student Support Charter to clearly state what each beneficiary would receive, when payments should be made, where to report problems and when to expect a response.

“Clear information prevents confusion. Prompt action protects confidence. Proper records promote accountability,” he stated.

As Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections, Tajudeen urged Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said the student loan programme introduced by the Tinubu administration was helping young Nigerians pay institutional charges and meet upkeep costs, while the new national minimum wage had raised the legal minimum for workers’ earnings.

Tajudeen further said, “Higher public revenues have given states greater capacity to fund roads, schools, and healthcare and to pay salaries and pensions. These are foundations for the next phase. That phase will reduce living costs. It will create jobs. It will make food more affordable. It will help parents keep their children in school. This work requires consistency, courage, and continuity.

“President Tinubu had the courage to begin the reforms. We should give him the mandate to complete them, improve their delivery, and extend their benefits.

“In the House, we will support sound policies, scrutinise spending and demand results. Our duty is not merely to approve programmes. Our duty is to make them work.”

Students from various higher institutions across Kaduna State on Sunday received bursaries from the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen.

The Speaker, at a presentation ceremony held in Zaria, said the programme was designed to ease the financial burden of education on beneficiaries and help them continue their studies with greater confidence.

Last year, Speaker Tajudeen disbursed over N5 billion in scholarships to beneficiaries from Zaria, Kaduna State and the North-West.

Last week, the Speaker also facilitated foreign scholarships for 65 students across the country to study various courses in Algeria.

Speaking at Sunday’s scholarship presentation, Tajudeen noted that tuition fees were only part of the cost of education, as students also had to pay for transport, accommodation, books, data, laboratory materials and practical work.

Although the current phase of the scholarship programme covers students from Kaduna State, he said the next phase would extend to other beneficiaries across the North-West.

The Speaker said, “This support will ease some of that pressure. It will create breathing space. It will help more students remain in school and stay focused.”

He added, “We will make payments prompt and predictable. We will improve coordination among bursaries, scholarships, and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund. We will also provide clear information about available opportunities.”

Tajudeen acknowledged the sacrifices parents make to ensure their children receive an education.

He said, “Families answer that question every term. Some borrow. Some postpone important needs. Others sell property they had hoped to keep. Behind every school fee is a family making difficult choices. Behind every student is someone stretching limited resources to protect a dream.

“The decisions we make in government shape those choices. As legislators, we determine which programmes receive funding and which needs receive attention. We must also ensure that support reaches the students for whom it was approved.”

He added, “To the parents and guardians, I recognise the sacrifices you make quietly. You postpone personal needs. You take on more work. You keep young people in school when the easier choice would be to give up. Your patience and persistence have carried these students this far. I hope this support gives your households some relief.”

Addressing the students, Tajudeen said the scholarship was more than financial assistance, describing it as a vote of confidence in the beneficiaries.

“Use it wisely. Stay serious. Stay focused. Stay determined. As you advance, help those coming behind you. Share information. Offer guidance. Open doors,” he said.

The Speaker also proposed a Student Support Charter to clearly state what each beneficiary would receive, when payments should be made, where to report problems and when to expect a response.

“Clear information prevents confusion. Prompt action protects confidence. Proper records promote accountability,” he stated.

As Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections, Tajudeen urged Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said the student loan programme introduced by the Tinubu administration was helping young Nigerians pay institutional charges and meet upkeep costs, while the new national minimum wage had raised the legal minimum for workers’ earnings.

Tajudeen further said, “Higher public revenues have given states greater capacity to fund roads, schools, and healthcare and to pay salaries and pensions. These are foundations for the next phase. That phase will reduce living costs. It will create jobs. It will make food more affordable. It will help parents keep their children in school. This work requires consistency, courage, and continuity.

“President Tinubu had the courage to begin the reforms. We should give him the mandate to complete them, improve their delivery, and extend their benefits.

“In the House, we will support sound policies, scrutinise spending and demand results. Our duty is not merely to approve programmes. Our duty is to make them work.”