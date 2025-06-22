Speaker Abbas mourns victims of Borno suicide bombing, Kano explosion

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the suicide bombing in Konduga, Borno State, and the explosion in Kano over the weekend.

Speaker Tajudeen condemned the incidents, describing them as gruesome and barbaric.

The Speaker, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, decried the rising spate of attacks and deaths from different incidents around the country in recent times, while charging security and intelligence agencies to be on the alert at all times.

On Friday night, a female suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at a crowded fish market in Konduga, Borno State, killing 12 people and injuring 18 others.

The Borno State Police Command reported that the attacker infiltrated a group of civilians before triggering the device around 9:30 p.m.

On Saturday in Kano State, a military mortar bomb exploded along the Eastern Bypass in Kano, the state capital, leaving five persons dead in the process.

Speaker Tajudeen called for collective efforts between the government, its agencies, and the public towards the safety of lives and property.

