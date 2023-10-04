The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, expressed deep concern on Wednesday about the resurgence of abductions of students at tertiary institutions by bandits in the north-west region of Nigeria.

The Speaker raised this concern following confirmation by the Katsina State Police Command on Wednesday regarding the abduction of five students of the Federal University, Dutsinma, in the state.

Recall that on September 22, 2023, armed bandits invaded three female hostels in the Sabon Gida area of Zamfara State and abducted an unspecified number of female students at the Federal University, Gusau (FUG).

Reacting to these abductions, Speaker Abbas called on security agencies to promptly rescue the abducted students and prevent any recurrence.

He noted that the abduction of students poses a serious threat to education in the North and across the country.

Expressing the gravity of this alarming trend, Speaker Abbas urged the military and relevant security agencies to urgently review their architecture and approaches to ensure the security of all Nigerians.

He also called on the host communities of tertiary institutions to assist security agents by being vigilant and promptly reporting any suspicious movements in their areas.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria@63: 10 takeaways from Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast

President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, said his administration is doing all that it can to…

Why lift of visa bans should not excite Nigerians —Akporiaye





The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), headed by Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has queried the excitement displayed by…

I have no regrets over any of my songs, actions —Obesere

Paramount King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Pere is irresistible, I’m trying my best, Mercy soliloquises

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke has declared that fellow housemate, Pere Egbi, is…

DIY: Five things baking soda can do

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, can be found in most kitchens and has many surprising uses…

Team Edo emerges 3rd position as Delta wins 7th National Youth Games

Delta State has won the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games, tagged ‘Asaba 2023,’ as…