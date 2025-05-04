Speaker Abbas felicitates Deputy Speaker Kalu at 54

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has hailed the Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu for being a “dependable partner.”
In a congratulatory message ahead of the 54th birthday of the Deputy Speaker on Monday, Speaker Abbas commended Hon. Kalu for being “a reliable co-pilot in the affairs of the 10th House,” saying both of them have recorded successes as leaders of the “progressive” federal parliament.
The Speaker described Deputy Speaker Kalu as a hardworking, resourceful, goal-oriented, and skillful lawmaker, “who shares similar passions with me concerning the growth and development of our dear nation.”
“Right Honourable Kalu has been a dependable deputy and has made the leadership journey easier. This is clearly due to our shared goals and belief in the critical roles of the legislature in nation-building.
“I wish him many more years in good health and divine wisdom to continue to be of good service to our nation,” Speaker Abbas said.
