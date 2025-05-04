Ibadan funfair stampede, Speaker Abbas and Kalu
Latest News

Speaker Abbas felicitates Deputy Speaker Kalu at 54

Kehinde Akintola

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has hailed the Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu for being a “dependable partner.”

In a congratulatory message ahead of the 54th birthday of the Deputy Speaker on Monday, Speaker Abbas commended Hon. Kalu for being “a reliable co-pilot in the affairs of the 10th House,” saying both of them have recorded successes as leaders of the “progressive” federal parliament.

The Speaker described Deputy Speaker Kalu as a hardworking, resourceful, goal-oriented, and skillful lawmaker, “who shares similar passions with me concerning the growth and development of our dear nation.”

“Right Honourable Kalu has been a dependable deputy and has made the leadership journey easier. This is clearly due to our shared goals and belief in the critical roles of the legislature in nation-building.

“I wish him many more years in good health and divine wisdom to continue to be of good service to our nation,” Speaker Abbas said.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

UPDATE NEWS: Nigerians can now earn US Dollars through domain flipping, buy domain names for cheap and have it resold to earn up to $15,000. Click here to start and get PROOF.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Reps begin probe into alleged takeover of Benue Zamfara, Reps order REMITA, Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, Reps to recover N33.5m spent by Transport Ministry on unauthorised foreign trips, Reps recover from oil companies Reps mull plans for establishment of AI national regulatory framework
Next Article Digital literacy: Kwara targets 7,500 students for coding programme

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×