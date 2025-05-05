Speaker Abbas donates vehicles to Akarigbo, five other Southern monarchs

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Monday donated another set of Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to six traditional rulers from the South-West, South-South, and South-East geopolitical zones.

This comes just 24 hours after the Speaker distributed 23 vehicles to both first-class and second-class traditional rulers in Kaduna State.

The six beneficiaries are: Oba Dr. David Ayodele Ajayi, the Arinjale of Ise Ekiti; Oba Dr. Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland in Ogun State; His Royal Majesty, Noble Oyibo Eshemitan, the Ovie of Oghara Kingdom in Delta State; His Royal Majesty, Eze Godwin Ugadu-Ogba from Ebonyi State; His Royal Majesty, Eze Phillip Ozor Uzodinma, the Ononenyi of Ozuh-Omuma Autonomous Community in Imo State; and His Royal Majesty, Ehizojie Eluojierior I, JP, the Onojie of Igueben and Okaigun of Esanland in Edo State.

Speaking at the brief ceremony held at the National Assembly liaison office in Lagos, Speaker Abbas described the gesture as a “little way of empowering traditional rulers in the country to help them fulfill their responsibilities.”

He said, “If you recall, when we assumed office, we stated— as part of our legislative agenda—our commitment to deepening the roles and responsibilities of traditional rulers in Nigeria. We further assured you that under our leadership in the 10th Assembly, we would work towards necessary constitutional amendments to facilitate and enhance the roles of traditional institutions.

“To God be the glory, in my own little way and before we reach that stage, I have decided to show appreciation to our traditional rulers—of whom I am a product. I grew up within these institutions. I understand your pains, your cries, and your challenges. This is perhaps the most important institution in our country, yet the most neglected.

“The level of support traditional institutions receive from all levels of government is abysmal. We want to change that narrative. We want to ensure our traditional institutions are accorded the respect they deserve.

“This is a symbolic gesture—supporting a select few traditional rulers across the 36 states and the FCT. This is just the beginning. Traditional rulers who were not included in the first phase should know that this programme will continue year after year.

“I am confident future Speakers will continue from where I stop—not just by providing vehicles for security or utility use, but also by supporting traditional rulers in other ways to enhance their welfare and encourage them to contribute more effectively to peace and security in their communities.”

The Speaker also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support in ensuring that traditional rulers are empowered:

“I attribute these achievements—and many more to come—to our President, who is deeply passionate about traditional institutions. Everything we are doing and plan to do is only possible with his support.

“On behalf of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I am pleased to announce that six prominent traditional rulers from the South-West, South-South, and South-East will benefit from these vehicles, which will aid them in their responsibilities.

“I urge all stakeholders—governors, legislators, and the private sector—to support our traditional institutions. They need our help. If we help them, they will help us. By empowering them, we promote peace and order in our communities.”

Also speaking at the event, the Director General/Chief Executive Officer of SMEDAN, Mr. Charles Odii, said the agency partnered with the Speaker on the project due to its significance in addressing grassroots challenges that could hinder the operations of small and medium enterprises (SMEs):

“We are doing this because no meaningful investment in SMEs across the 36 states and the FCT can succeed without the involvement of our Royal Fathers. We must empower them. Yesterday (Sunday), we were in the North (Kaduna), and today we are here in the South.

“Some Royal Fathers told me the vehicles will serve as security patrol vehicles; others said they will be used for community utility purposes. This is exactly what we want to see. Only when these things happen can we begin to witness true development in rural areas—something we are mandated to support.

“We cannot thank the Rt. Hon. Speaker enough. Many more traditional rulers across the states are eagerly anticipating this. Our Royal Fathers are full of joy. Because of you, they can now reach the nooks and crannies of their domains.”

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, expressed deep gratitude to the Speaker for the generous gesture. He also thanked President Tinubu for his efforts in strengthening traditional institutions and making them more relevant in contemporary Nigerian society.