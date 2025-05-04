Speaker Abbas donates 22 SUVs to Kaduna traditional rulers

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Sunday distributed a total of 22 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to both first-class and second-class traditional rulers in Kaduna State.

The event, which took place at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna, was attended by the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, and other top officials.

Speaker Abbas, a prince of the Zazzau Emirate who holds the traditional title of Iyan Zazzau, said the vehicle distribution was in fulfillment of a promise he made to Governor Uba Sani last year. He noted that it was part of his resolve to empower traditional institutions.

He expressed his commitment to doing everything within his power to make traditional institutions more relevant and ensure their well-being.

He added that Sunday’s distribution marked the second phase of the initiative, with the first phase taking place during the Ramadan period in Zaria, where six brand-new SUVs were distributed to some traditional rulers.

“Today is indeed a historic day, a day of reckoning, because it marks the fruition of the collaboration between the Federal Government, the National Assembly, and the Kaduna State Government,” he said.

“Many may not know that this event wouldn’t have been possible without the synergy between the National Assembly and the Kaduna State Government. This occasion was made possible by the Kaduna State Governor who—more than a year ago—after I became Speaker and visited Zaria for the first time, reminded me of the need to strengthen traditional institutions under my leadership.

“He called me and urged that charity should begin at home. He noted that traditional institutions in Kaduna State were in dire need of assistance. Given the challenges the state faced at the time, we agreed that we must intervene and support our traditional rulers,” he added.

Speaker Abbas affirmed that his interventions in Kaduna State would continue and sought the governor’s continued support to extend assistance to other parts of the state.

He said the ongoing constitution amendment process in the National Assembly would explore ways to elevate the roles of traditional institutions in Nigeria.

“I want to assure you that the National Assembly will do everything humanly possible to secure a significant role for traditional rulers in Nigeria,” the Speaker said.

He also mentioned that due to the critical roles played by traditional institutions in society, the House created a dedicated committee to oversee issues concerning them, chaired by Hon. Abdulmumini Ari Muhammad.

Speaker Abbas acknowledged the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, as well as that of Senator Uba Sani, for traditional institutions.

In his remarks, Kaduna State Governor Senator Uba Sani thanked the Speaker for his interventions in the state, describing them as commendable.

He pledged continued collaboration with the Speaker and the National Assembly to ensure further support for Kaduna State.

While commending the traditional rulers for their efforts in maintaining peaceful coexistence in their domains, the governor urged them to make judicious use of the vehicles to promote unity and tolerance.