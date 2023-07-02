The Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Sunday distanced himself from the uncomplimentary comments made by one of his newly appointed Legislative Aides, Hon. Godfrey Gaiya.

Hon. Gaiya who was appointed as Special Adviser on Political Matters in an interview with Daily Trust, alleged that the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai “wants to prove a point that Christians don’t have the number to win elections and rule. In doing so, he deliberately set out to impoverish the people of the zone. Like I said that era is gone and I can assure you that we will bounce back. In the next 10 years, a Christian will rule Kaduna State.”

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi disclosed that the Speaker did not give endorse Hon. Gaiya’s view in the interview.

“It has come to the attention of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas (PhD), that one of his Aides granted an interview to a national daily in which he made some unsuitable comments.

“For the record, the said aide, by the name Hon. Godfrey Gaiya, did not have the imprimatur of the Speaker to grant such an interview.

“Therefore, the comments made were those of Godfrey Gaiya and not Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas (PhD), has a Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, who serves as his spokesman.

“All official statements from the Speaker come from his spokesman.

“It is pertinent to mention that the Speaker has tremendous respect for and enjoys same from former president, Muhammadu Buhari, and the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, and will not say or do anything that will negatively affect his good relationship with them.

“The public should take note,” the statement read.

