The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and his Deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Sunday, visited the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Sallah homage.

During the Sallah homage at Senator Adamu’s Keffi residence in Nasarawa State, Speaker Abbas lauded the APC National Chairman for his leadership.

He said Senator Adamu has led the party to victory at the 2023 general elections and ensured the emergence of the leadership of the 10th Assembly in line with APC’s zoning arrangement.

He noted that the APC National Chairman has been a pillar of support to the National Assembly, saying they would remain loyal and committed to the ideals of the party.

On his part, Senator Adamu thanked the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker, and other APC members of the House for being loyal to the party, especially during the inauguration of the 10th House.

The two Presiding Officers of the House were accompanied by the Chairman of the Joint Task – 10th Assembly, Rep. Usman Bello Kumo; Chairman of the House Ad-hoc Committee on Legislative Agenda, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, and Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims, among others.

Meanwhile, members of the 10th House of Representatives are expected to resume plenary activities on Tuesday, 4th July 2023, after two weeks of Sallah recess.

Barring last minute changes, the Speaker is expected to announce the names of Members of the Body of Principal Officers.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Hon. Ihovbere (APC-Edo) is to be named as the Majority Leader, while Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP-River) is to be named as the Minority Leader.

Names of chairmen of various Standing Committees are to be reeled out before the House finally proceeds on two months recess in line with the legislative practice.