The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has extended congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his appointment as the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

President Tinubu assumed the position of ECOWAS Chairman during the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government held in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau. His appointment received unanimous endorsement from the participating leaders.

In his congratulatory message to the Nigerian President, the Speaker expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s ability to utilize his vast experience in public administration to spearhead sustainable socio-economic plans for the African sub-region.

The Speaker believes that President Tinubu, alongside other ECOWAS leaders, will work together to bring positive changes to the sub-regional body.

The Speaker stated, “I congratulate His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his unanimous adoption as the Chairman of ECOWAS in the just concluded 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the West African States.

It is an affirmation of President Tinubu’s popularity beyond Nigeria and among his colleagues in West Africa. There are no doubts that the African sub-region will witness exemplary leadership with the Nigerian President as ECOWAS chairman.”

After receiving the handover documents from the outgoing Chairman and President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Embaló, President Tinubu emphasized the importance of democracy and expressed his commitment to upholding it, stating, “We will take democracy seriously. Democracy is very tough, but it is the form of government.”

The immediate past Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, held the position of ECOWAS Chairman from 2018 to 2019.

The ECOWAS chairmanship is a rotational position, with one-year tenure, held by one of the Heads of State or Governments of the member countries.

