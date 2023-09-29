The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas congratulated the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, on his victory at the Governorship Election Tribunal on Thursday.

The Speaker said Governor Sani’s victory at the tribunal has affirmed the massive support he received from the people of Kaduna State during the March governorship election.

Speaker Abbas noted that the Kaduna State governor had already started justifying the trust and the support he got from his people by initiating people-oriented programmes and projects in the state.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, the Speaker said he was satisfied with the tribunal judgment as most of the people from Kaduna State are.

The Speaker urged Governor Sani to use his tribunal victory to rally around all politicians in the state, irrespective of their inclination, for the betterment of the people.

He also called on those in the opposition, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to sheathe their sword and join hands with the Governor to work for the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NLC, TUC declare indefinite strike action October 3

A joint press briefing by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Tuesday declared an indefinite strike action across Nigeria, starting from Tuesday, October 3, 2023….

Mohbad was brought in dead — Lagos hospital breaks silence

Perez Medcare Hospital, Lagos, where late Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, a.k.a Mohbad, was taken to in his last moments, has broken the silence over his death..…..

Alleged misconduct: Court stops impeachment of Ondo deputy governor

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, restrained the Ondo State House of Assembly from impeaching the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over alleged gross misconduct….….…

Abducted Zamfara Students: We’re not negotiating with terrorists — FG

The Federal Government on Tuesday dismissed the claim by Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State that it was negotiating with the Terrorists to secure the release of the abducted students of the Federal University of Gusau and others, describing it as false, insisting that it was rather working assiduously round the clock to ensure that the abducted students and others return home unhurt.….……

Shaibu locked out from Government House

The fight between Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Monday, took another twist as the deputy governor was prevented from entering the State Government House, apparently on the order of Obaseki.....…

MONDAYLINES: ‘Alaafin’s stool is not for sale’

An oba is put on the throne to keep “the bush at bay.” Collectively and individually, the successful oba is praised as “so’gbó di’lé/sò’gbé dì’gboro/ oba a s’ààtàn d’ojà – the successful king is he who turns forest to home; the one who turns bush to town....…

EDITORIAL: Citizen Misbahu Salisu and his murdered baby girl

THE story sounds too bizarre to be real, but a 28-year-old man, Misbahu Salisu, is in custody for allegedly taking his own daughter’s life penultimate week because, as he reasoned, she wasn’t the right sex. According to reports, Salisu, a resident of Doka Baici in Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State, allegedly poisoned his day-old baby girl to death because he preferred a male child……