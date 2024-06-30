The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to parliamentary diplomacy and international cooperation in his message commemorating the 2024 International Day of Parliamentarism, also known as World Parliament Day.

He highlighted the role of parliaments beyond national borders, emphasizing their responsibility in addressing global challenges, promoting peace, security, and sustainable development.

Hon. Abbas expressed the Nigerian Parliament’s dedication to innovative legislative practices and inclusive decision-making processes aimed at benefiting the Nigerian people.

He underscored the importance of building bridges, fostering understanding, and strengthening collective efforts towards a more inclusive and prosperous world.

Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi, echoed the Speaker’s sentiments in a statement to Parliamentary Correspondents in Abuja.

He emphasized the significance of World Parliament Day, established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018 and led by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), as a celebration of parliaments’ role in promoting democracy, good governance, and the rule of law.

This year’s theme, “Parliamentary Diplomacy: Building Bridges for Peace and Understanding,” aligns with the focus on international cooperation and conflict resolution among parliamentarians.

Hon. Rotimi highlighted Nigeria’s initiatives in fostering global legislative cooperation, such as establishing Parliamentary Friendship Groups and participating actively in international parliamentary forums like the IPU Assembly.

He also announced the upcoming Legislative Open Week as part of the Second Session of the 10th Assembly, aimed at promoting open parliament and engaging citizens in legislative and governance processes.

Hon. Rotimi invited the Nigerian public and stakeholders to participate, emphasizing the goal of building a more inclusive, equitable, and prosperous nation.

In conclusion, Nigeria’s Parliament, under the leadership of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, continues to advocate for parliamentary diplomacy, international cooperation, and active engagement in global peace and development efforts through legislative initiatives and collaborative actions on the international stage.