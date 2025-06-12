Speaker Abass lauds Rep Salam over recovery of over N61.5bn from erring oil companies

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abass, on Thursday showered encomiums on the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, Rep. Bamidele Salam, over the recovery of over N61.5 billion from oil and gas companies.

Hon. Abass gave the commendation during the commemoration of the June 12 Democracy Day, which was attended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, former Senate President Senator Bukola Saraki, members of the Diplomatic Corps, as well as Senators and members of the House of Representatives, among others.

The Speaker, who expressed delight over the feat achieved by the Rep. Salam-led Committee, acknowledged the tireless efforts made towards promoting transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility in public financial management.

He said: “The House of Representatives has actively conducted the oversight of Executive Agencies to ensure that laws are implemented and development funds are allocated properly.

“The House Public Accounts Committee has reported recovery exceeding N61.5 billion in outstanding debt to the federal government by oil and gas companies.

“A very big commendation to our Public Accounts Committee. Thank you, Honourable Bamidele Salam.”

The announcement was met with resounding applause from President Tinubu and members of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, signalling bipartisan recognition of the committee’s work.

In his response, Rep. Salam expressed heartfelt appreciation for the commendation, describing it as one of the most humbling moments of his legislative career.

“I do not take this rare commendation by Mr. Speaker, as well as the encouraging applause of Mr. President and members of the National Assembly, for granted.”

“I am grateful to God for the privilege of service He has given me in the House of Representatives. I am deeply humbled and pray that God helps us all to do more for Nigeria and for humanity,” Salam said.

The recognition marks a renewed emphasis on legislative oversight and accountability, underscoring the pivotal role of the National Assembly in strengthening democratic governance, ensuring prudent use of public resources, and demanding greater responsibility from public and private sector actors alike.

