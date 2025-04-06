Southern Governors’ Forum praise Olunloyo, Ex-Oyo Governor Olunloyo,
Speaker Abass, deputy mourn ex-Oyo governor, Olunloyo

Kehinde Akintola

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, and Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, have condoled with the people and government of Oyo State over the passing of former Governor Dr Victor Omololu Sowemimo Olunloyo.

Dr Olunloyo died on Saturday at 89, just days before his 90th birthday.

He served as Governor of Oyo State from October 1, 1983, to December 31, 1983, under the defunct Second Republic.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker praised Dr. Olunloyo’s contributions to academia, politics, and development in Oyo State and Nigeria. They described him as a “thoroughbred technocrat” and “exceptionally brilliant and influential”.

The condolence messages were issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, and the Deputy Speaker’s office.

The government and people of Oyo State, led by Governor Abiodun Makinde, have also received condolences from the National Assembly leadership.

