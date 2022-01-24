Spare parts seller, one other jailed for cybercrime in Kwara

Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on Monday, convicted a spare parts dealer based in Ilorin, Tiamiyu Hammed and one Kamarudeen Olarewaju Ibrahim over offences bordering on cybercrime and possession of fraudulent funds.

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned the duo of Tiamiyu and Kamarudeen on separate charges of one and two counts, respectively, before the court.

Tiamiyu, 23, who claimed to be from Ogbomoso South-East Local Government of Oyo State, allegedly disguised as one Sarah Ben, a white female of Colorado USA to swindle one Todd Byers of $600 vide gift cards in contravention of Section 321 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 324 of the same Penal Code.

On the other hand, the anti-graft agency in one of the counts, accused Kamarudeen of having under his control a sum of N679,450.00 (Six Hundred and Seventy Nine Tousand, Four Hundred and Fifty Naira) suspected to be unlawfully obtained and paid into his account by one of the new generation banks. The offence contravenes Section 319 (a) of the Penal Code and punishable under same Section of the Penal Code.

The two defendants pleaded guilty to the charge against them.

Following their pleas, counsel to the EFCC, Andrew Akoja, called witnesses who are operatives of the Commission to review the facts of each case.

In their evidence in chief, the witnesses narrated how intelligence led to the arrest of the defendants. They tendered documents and materials recovered from the defendants during investigation as evidence. These include statement of accounts, fraudulent messages, which were all, admitted without objection by the defence counsels.

Akoja, thereafter urged the court to convict the defendants as charged based on their admittance of guilt, the overwhelming evidences tendered against them and in accordance with the provisions of the law.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

In her judgment, Justice Akinpelu said the court had carefully considered the ‘guilty plea’ entered by the defendants, the testimonies of the witnesses and the evidences tendered against the defendants. Consequently, she pronounced the two defendants guilty.

The court sentenced Tiamiyu to six months imprisonment with N150,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira Only) as option of fine. The Judge also ordered the forfeiture of iphone 11 which the convict used as instrument to perpetrate the crime. He would also forfeit the sum of $600 (Six Hundred Dollars) cash, which he brought as restitution to the Federal Government.

Similarly, Justice Akinpelu sentenced Kamarudeen to six months imprisonment on count of the two counts against him with option of fine N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira Only) on each count. The judge also ordered the forfeiture of iphone 11pro max and hp laptop, which the convict allegedly used to perpetrate the crime. The convict would also forfeit the draft of N400,000 (Four Hundred Thousand Naira Only) to the Federal Government.