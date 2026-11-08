Space security: Akala tasks AU, FG on military space force, continental monitoring infrastructure

A Professor of Ionospheric and Radio Propagation Physics in the Department of Physics, Faculty of Physical and Earth Sciences, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Andrew Oke-Ovie Akala, has urged the African Union (AU) and the Federal Government to establish a special military space force to monitor and protect their space assets.

Akala made the call while delivering the 469th inaugural lecture of the University of Lagos, titled “Sun-Earth Connection: The Gains and The Pains to Humanity” noting that such a move will surely enhance our regional and national development.

He said: “African Union or Nigeria needs to set up a special military space force to monitor its space assets. This will surely enhance our regional and national development”.

“The AU should establish African monitoring stations for real-time monitoring of EIA variabilities within the African crests band.”

He also called on the National Universities Commission (NUC) to implement space science programmes in Nigerian universities to promote awareness, develop specialised manpower and strengthen the country’s capacity in the space industry.

The lecture was held at the Ade Ajayi Auditorium, UNILAG, and attracted members of the university community, researchers, scholars, students, friends and family members, among others.

He recommended that the NUC should facilitate the introduction of space science education into Nigerian universities, while the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) should collaborate with universities to develop practical-based curricula and receive increased funding.

“We need to build up space weather monitors/centres for real-time space weather monitoring to support aviation, other industrial and technical operations. The Federal government of Nigeria should empower the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) to carry out this function,” Akala said.

Explaining the rationale behind the lecture’s theme, Akala said the Sun-Earth connection was important because of its benefits to humanity and its potential negative effects.

According to him, his research activities contribute to four United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), namely Goals 9, 13, 14 and 15, covering industry and infrastructure, climate action, life below water and life on land, respectively.

Akala presented two educational books designed to simplify the teaching and learning of physics, particularly quantum mechanics and secondary school physics.

The professor said the publications were developed to demystify complex scientific concepts, improve students’ understanding of physics and strengthen their ability to conduct experiments, record observations and prepare practical reports accurately.

He explained that many secondary school students perform poorly in physics because they find the subject difficult to understand, a situation he partly attributed to inadequate depth of subject knowledge among some teachers.

“Yes, students of secondary school, like I said, they always face challenges in understanding this subject called physics. Reason being that, unfortunately, many teachers of the subject themselves did not have a deeper understanding of the subject”, Akala said.

He maintained that physics becomes easier when students receive proper guidance on its principles and procedures, particularly the practical components.

“Students often become apprehensive when they hear about quantum mechanics,” he said.