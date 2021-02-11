Soyinka’s house not under herders’ attack —Son 

Dr Olaokun Soyinka, son to the Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has denied news filtering social media platforms that his father’s Abeokuta ‘Ijegba Republic’ home was attacked by Fulani herdsmen.

Dr Soyinka, in a reaction obtained by the Nigerian Tribune, said the news was nothing but an attempt to encourage discord.

He said: “This is not true. Please, do not circulate further, but help debunk it. It is an attempt to encourage discord.

“Although some cows were spotted, neither Prof nor his house was attacked by anyone. I confirmed this on Wednesday directly from him. Kindly do not fall for this attempt, whatever the motive, to further inflame this problematic situation.”

Similarly, two-time minister, Dr Olu Agunloye, also described the report that herdsmen attacked Professor Soyinka’s house in Abeokuta as untrue.

“Herdsmen did not break into his house. There was no attack or attempt to attack the Nobel Laureate. What happened was that herdsmen led their cattle to graze in Professor Soyinka’s unfenced compound again on Wednesday despite his warnings to the herdsmen.

“Professor Soyinka has been living in the forest on the outskirts of Abeokuta in an area designated as GRA since the late 1980s. However, in recent times, herders have desecrated Professor Soyinka’s compound by flooding it with cows.

“The professor summoned the herdsmen and sternly warned them to stop the practice. He told them in very clear terms that it was unacceptable.

“However, the herdsmen broke the rule on Wednesday, thinking Professor Soyinka was not at home. When he (Soyinka) accosted them, they fled into a bush, leaving their cows behind. Professor Soyinka reported the incident to the police, who later arrested the herdsmen and their cows.

“We can say categorically that Professor Soyinka and his house were not physically attacked, but his compound was violated by recalcitrant herdsmen who wanted to turn his compound into a grazing field. Professor Soyinka and his family remain okay in their Abeokuta home,” Agunloye said.

