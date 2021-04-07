Soyinka, Omisore, Ighodalo, Opeyemi on condolence visit to Odumakin’s widow

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Wednesday was at the Omole Lagos residence of the late spokesperson of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, on a condolence visit, describing the deceased as a doughty fighter.

Odumakin died last Friday at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital LASUTH), following complications arising from COVID-19.

Soyinka, who arrived at Odumakin’s residence around afternoon, was received by the deceased’s wife, Dr. Joe Okei- Odumakin, who is president of a rights group, Women Arise Initiative (WAI).

While consoling the widow, Soyinka said that Yinka, the Afenifere spokesperson had always displayed uncommon courage.

The Nobel Laureate, while leaving after the visit, wrote in the condolence register: “Farewell to a doughty fighter.”

Others who also visited the Odumakins to pay their condolences include former deputy governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore; the Founder of Trinity Church, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and Senator Bamidele Opeyemi.

Ighodalo, in the condolence register, expressed his deepest sympathy to the family on the passing, describing the late Odumakin as a true compatriot, a committed fighter for freedom, praying that his seed is blessed.

“Yinka was a true compatriot, a committed fighter for freedom. May his seed be blessed, My deepest sympathy,” the cleric wrote.

