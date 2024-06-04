President Bola Tinubu has described Professor Wole Soyinka as a gem who has brought honour and fame to the nation.

Tinubu made this statement during the naming of the Professor Wole Soyinka Highway in Abuja, in honour of the renowned playwright, novelist, and poet.

The President praised Soyinka’s contributions to Nigerian literature and culture, noting that his works have had a profound impact on the country’s intellectual and cultural landscape.

He also acknowledged Soyinka’s courage and commitment to speaking truth to power, saying that his writings have inspired generations of Nigerians to stand up for justice and democracy.

Tinubu’s tribute to Soyinka reflects the high esteem in which the literary icon is held in Nigeria and around the world.

Soyinka’s works, including his plays, novels, and poetry, have been widely acclaimed for their intellectual depth, creative genius, and political insight. His Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986 cemented his status as one of the most important African writers of the 20th century.

