Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly called Charly Boy has slammed Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, over his recent remarks on ‘OBIdients’, supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

TRIBUNE ONLINE earlier reported Soyinka on Friday, criticised Obi’s supporters for the attacks on his personality, describing them as ‘fascists’.

According to Charly Boy, “Soyinka can never be the man Chinua Achebe was”.

The ‘Area Father’ made the assertion in a tweet on Saturday.

“The kin (kind) respect I had for dis (this) man, was almost the kind of respect I had for my stainless father, The Socrates of the Supreme Court. It has finally dawned on me that Soyinka can never be the man Chinua Achebe was,” he tweeted.

“Look at a man many Nigerians put on such high pedestal reducing himself to a boyiboyi for criminal politicians. What a f..king big shame,” he added.

The kin respect I had for dis man, was almost the kind of respect I had for my stainless father, The Socrates of the Supreme Court.

It has finally dawned on me that Soyinka can never be the man Chinua Achebe was. pic.twitter.com/jlwqp7y8eb — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) April 8, 2023

Late Achebe was a Nigerian novelist, poet, and critic who is regarded as a central figure of modern African literature. His first novel and magnum opus, Things Fall Apart, occupies a pivotal place in African literature and remains the most widely studied, translated, and read African novel.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…





Why we didn’t admit applicant with 326 JAMB score — UNILAG

The management of the University of Lagos(UNILAG) Akoka has debunked the claim by…

Why Chioma and I got married during our grieving moment —Davido

Nigerian music star, Davido, has revealed that he and his wife, Chioma, got married after losing their son, Ifeanyi in…

Datti: NBC slams N5m penalty on Channels Television hours after Tinubu’s petition

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has slammed a fine of N5 million on Channels Television for…

How PSG star Neymar lost €1 million to online gambling in one sitting

PSG star Neymar who is currently recovering from ankle surgery spent some of his time on Tuesday playing…

Interim govt: I’m seeing swearing-in holding despite electoral fraud – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has declared that there will be no interim government in…