Soyinka at 88: His strides, immense benefit to generations ― Okei Odumakin

President, Women Arise (WA), Dr Joe Okei Odumakin, has rejoiced with Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, as he clocked 88, saying that his strides all through to the present moment and still counting had been of immense benefit to generations.

Okei Odumakin said this on Tuesday in her message titled: “The Lion is our Jewel… Happy birthday to Prof Wole Soyinka,” copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune, noting that the Nobel laureate at his advanced age of 88 was still marching against tyranny.

The rights activist, who noted that not many in Soyinka’s category could be found doing this for humanity sake, added: “Who is still giving space and study to humanity with full-blown silver strands?”

“The strides of our own WS all through 87 and counting have been of immense benefit to generations.

“Who else is still marching against tyranny at 88? Who is still giving space and study to humanity with full-blown silver strands?” Okei Odumakin queried.

“Which Laureate is aging like fine wine on this turbulent globe? Whose tenor still strikes today as it did in the 60s?” she further queried.

“We greet Kongi again as we shall do again. Happy birthday Prof. Many happy returns,” she concluded.

