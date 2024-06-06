Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has said politics will never serve the people if not based on an ethical foundation and the desire to work for truth and justice.

Soyinka stated this as a guest speaker at the book presentation of “Political Musings of a Priest,” written by Rev. Fr. John Odeyemi, held at the University of Ibadan.

Though he noted that there was no perfect politics, Soyinka said political institutions that genuinely practice ethical politics were often more egalitarian than otherwise.

Joining the gathering via the relaying of a video recording, Soyinka stressed that politics could be a veritable tool for progress if people that cohabit in a political system imbibe ethics as a virtue.

While connecting with a passage in the book being presented, Soyinka said, “Politics will never serve a people if it is not based on ethical foundation and the desire to work for truth and justice. This virtue, ethics, is often difficult to achieve merely through pure intellectual activity.

“Along with intellectual formation, we need religious faith practiced as an act of self-submission to the tenets of doctrinal requirements when faithfully and humbly observed and proper intellectual formation tends to make virtuous persons.

“There is no perfect politics because there are no perfect adumbrations of persons or societies that are political. However, political institutions that genuinely try to have and practice ethical politics often are more egalitarian than otherwise.”

A human rights advocate, Mr Dele Farotimi, who was one of the panelists at the event, argued that the greatest issue facing Nigeria was not corruption but the absence of the rule of law and lack of retributive justice.

This, he said, was the reason for the reign of impunity in the country.

Another panelist, Professor Anthony Akinwale argued that disorderly political behavior and flawed constitution were the issues plaguing the nation rather than corruption.

He added that the nation needed adherence to the rule of law, education hinged on virtues, and the grace of God to experience progress.

The author, John Odeyemi, said the nation yearned for altruistic, honest, true leadership.

Odeyemi said all Nigerians must come together to tackle the established status quo of injustice and corruption.

Odeyemi also canvassed for the institution of a Wall of Shame for corrupt persons, adding that the nation just makes laws without implementation.

