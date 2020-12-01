SOWREPUBLIC To Build A One Trillion Dollar Economy Across Third World Nations Over The Next Ten Years Using Blockchain Cryptocurrency

Sowrepublic recently announced its ambitious mission to build one trillion-dollar economy that spans the length and breadth of third world nations within the next ten years beginning with Nigeria.

An Economic Armageddon is upon us said Seth Oyinloye, President, Sowrepublic; our failure to take bold, urgent and inclusive steps to address the issues of economic injustice and inequality right now may be catastrophic as the world moves further with the implementation of the fourth industrial revolution.

While the newest advancements in technology create incredible economic opportunity, it is also certain that many jobs, businesses and livelihoods will be lost to robots and artificial intelligence before people begin to make the necessary adjustments and adaptation. The responsibility, therefore, is to ensure the technology of this revolution benefits not only the elites of the one per cent but also the ninety-nine per cent who have long been displaced from the prosperity table. There is an urgent need for economic power to return to the people.

Sowrepublic is building a blockchain-based profit-sharing economy (SOWCONOMY) that will allow everyday people from anywhere on earth own fractions of income-generating assets across third world nations in a transparent way. That’s like living in New York and owning a fraction of a rental apartment in Nigeria or a fraction of a farm in Tanzania for the price of a cup of coffee; this will not only open the doors of prosperity to everyone, it will also help third world nations get in real time the funding they need to build businesses and generate jobs that bridge the prosperity gap without the need to sell their souls and those of their posterity to eternal debts from large corporations.

Whether it be Cash, Credible Relationships, Character, Competence or Credibility; Sowrepublic recognizes that every human being has some form of capital to contribute to the development of the economic community they belong to. It is therefore economic prejudice to place economic limitations on people who don’t have cash but have other forms of capital.

It is on this note that Sowrepublic decided to reward those who can contribute their social relationships into building a profit-sharing economic community with Free SOWCOIN Tokens. Any adult anywhere with an email can Reserve up to 5 million nairas ($12,500) of SOWCOIN Tokens for FREE; they can Sell the Tokens, Spend them, Gift them or Grow them based on the company’s roadmap of activities and terms. All they need do is visit www.sowrepublic.com/social-plan to get started.

As blockchain-based solutions continue to rise, the ninety-nine per cent should also rise economically. SOWCOIN Tokens are expected to power that rise by making it easier, cheaper, faster and more transparent to own fractions of assets that makes everyone involved more prosperous.

For more information, press only:

SOWSUPPORT (+234) 91 3198 9339 sowsupport@sowrepublic.com

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

N40bn Earned Allowance May Tear Varsity System Apart

As the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is set to call off its eight months old strike, another round of industrial action is brewing in the university system. The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has vowed to resist the payment of their salaries through UTAS, the platform developed by…

MONDAY LINES: Sultan, Hisbah And Borno Massacre

The Chinese say blessings rarely come in pairs; misfortunes never come singly. In one single day last week, a lot happened to our country: Nigeria was again named the third most terrorized country in the whole world; Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar said his north is the worst place to live in Nigeria; bandits left…

VERITATEM: Did Gowon Loot The Central Bank?

I love Nigeria. But there is a part of me, to echo the poet Rupert Brooke, that is forever England. Perhaps it’s on account of her medieval knights and Plantagenet troubadours; her baroque royal trumpets; her decency and manners;her poets and seers;her afternoon teas with scones…

EDITORIAL: FG’s Attempt To Take Over Idle Funds

NOT only does the Federal Government’s plan to take over unclaimed dividends of quoted companies amounting to N158.44billion as well as funds in over 45 million dormant accounts in commercial banks leave much to be desired, but the reasons also advanced for it are patently illogical. Minister of Finance, Budget and National…

Leadership & Management: How Organisations Become Great

A strong company is a joy of all stakeholders; shareholders, employees, contractors, government and even the community because of the high return on investments for shareholders, good wages for employees, high profile jobs for contractors, good taxes for the government and impactful corporate…