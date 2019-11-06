Sowore perfects bail conditions, to get freedom soon

Indication emerged on Wednesday that the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoleye Sowore will regain freedom from the custody of the State Security Service (SSS), as he has perfected the bail conditions imposed on him by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Wednesday, counsel to the former Presidential candidate, Femi Falana (SAN) informed the court that Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters will be freed as he has perfected the conditions for his bail.

Sowore and his codefendant, Olawale Bakare are standing trial for alleged treasonable felony, cybercrime and money laundering.

Falana, while objecting to the submissions of the prosecution counsel, Hassan Liman (SAN) for the criminal trial of the defendants to commence yesterday said he had been denied access to his client, who had been in custody of the SSS since August and as such, was not prepared for the trial.

According to him, he will get instructions from his client to enable him prepare for the defence if he is released from custody.

Meanwhile, the prosecution counsel told the court that the prosecution will lead evidence to show how the defendants wanted to overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his words: “We will call witnesses and provide evidence to show that the 1st defendant who contested the presidential election mobilised under #RevolutionNow protest to bring down a government that was elected in accordance with the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, (as amended).”

Liman disclosed this while giving the summary of the prosecution case before Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu who had ordered him to open his case and call the first witness, despite vehement objections by the defence counsel.

The Federal Government is pressing seven-count charges against Sowore and Bakare for treasonable felony, cybercrime and money laundering after their planned protest was aborted by security agencies on August 5.

Liman said that the 1st defendant -Sowore recruited the 2nd defendant – Olawale Bakare and made him state coordinator for the planned Revolution.

“The prosecution will lead evidences to show how the 1st defendant used Sahara Reporters to commit offences of money laundering.

“Documentary evidences will also be presented including video recording of plans for actualisation of the plot to overthrow the Federal Government.”

Liman further told the Court that the prosecution will tender confessional statement of the 1st Defendant to show how they intended to achieve the plan and added also that evidence will be led to show how the SSS aborted the catastrophe that would have to befall Nigeria.

Falana objected to the calling of the first witness, on the ground that the defendants have not been served with the documents, video clips and prosecution witnesses statements.

He said that in the interest of fair hearing and in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to avoid being ambushed, the prosecution should serve the defendants with all the documents it intends to tender in the matter.

Liman conceded that the defendants were not served with the video clips and witnesses statements but a summary of witnesses statements.

Justice Ojukwu, therefore, adjourned till December 5 and 6, 2019 to enable the prosecution to serve the defendants with all relevant documents relating to the case.