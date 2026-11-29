Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, has polled 13th in the 2027 mock presidential election simulation conducted by the Nigeria Election Intelligence System (NEIS).

The simulation, which took place on Saturday, November 28, featured candidates from different political parties across Nigeria as part of an exercise to test the platform’s election-tracking infrastructure.

Sowore’s 13th-place position contrasted with the top three standings occupied by Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), respectively.

NEIS had explained that the exercise was designed to test its technological systems and was not an endorsement of any candidate or political party.

The platform also disclosed that its leaderboard was programmed to change dynamically during the simulation.

The exercise was not an election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and its figures do not represent actual votes or official election results.