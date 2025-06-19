Sovereign green bond offer closes with N91.42bn total subscriptions — DMO

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has reported that investors once again demonstrated their confidence in the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Securities through the high level of subscription—₦91.42 billion—recorded in the recent Sovereign Green Bond Offer.

It added that the Offer, which closed on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, was for ₦50 billion and represents the third Green Bond issuance by the DMO on behalf of the FGN.

According to the DMO, the issuance attracted strong investor interest, with total subscriptions reaching ₦91.42 billion, representing a subscription rate of 183 percent.

The DMO highlighted that this impressive demand reflects investor confidence in Nigeria’s growing Green Bond Market, as well as its commitment to sustainable finance, development, and climate action.

Investors were allotted a total of ₦47.355 billion at a coupon rate of 18.95 percent per annum. The DMO noted that proceeds from the issuance will be used to finance projects in the 2024 Appropriation Act that support Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement and its broader climate commitments, including the target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.

“The strong investor interest in this Green Bond demonstrates growing confidence in Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable financing. Green Bonds are becoming an increasingly important instrument for mobilising capital towards our climate objectives and sustainable development agenda,” said Ms. Patience Oniha, Director General of the DMO.

The Green Bond is yet another contribution by the DMO toward deepening the domestic capital market, and the Office remains committed to this objective.

Chapel Hill Denham and Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited acted as Financial Advisers, Book Runners, and Issuing Houses on the transaction.

