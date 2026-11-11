Southwest traditional rulers meet in Ibadan, reaffirm support for Tinubu

Traditional rulers from the South-West region have reaffirmed their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

This formed part of the resolutions of their meeting at the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oke-Aremo, in Ibadan North Local Government Area.

The meeting had in attendance the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja; Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye; Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenla; Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladewusi; Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Sefiu Adeyeri; Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, Oba Abdulrasaq Adenugba; Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Aladesanmi; and Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba Adesuyi Hastrup.

Others present included the Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola; Oniba of Ibaland, Oba Sulaimon Raji-Asade; Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Samuel Adejimi Adu-Alagbado; Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola; and Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Abolarin Adedokun, among others.

Also participating in the meeting at the Olubadan Palace were the Alake of Egbaland, Ayangburen of Ikorodu, and Akarigbo of Remoland.

Reading the 10-paragraph communique on behalf of the other traditional rulers, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Gbadebo, said they acknowledged the efforts of the Federal Government in addressing national challenges and advancing the development agenda of the country.

The communique reads: “Traditional rulers of the Southwest met to deliberate on matters of regional and national importance. After extensive discussions, the council resolved as follows:

‘Reaffirmation of support for the President: The council unanimously reaffirmed its unwavering support for His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and his administration. The traditional rulers acknowledged the efforts of the Federal Government in addressing national challenges and advancing the development agenda of the country.

‘Mobilization of citizens in support of government programs: The council urged all Southwest kings and traditional rulers to continue sensitizing and mobilizing citizens within their respective domains to support government programs and policies that are designed to promote economic growth, national stability, and social development.

“Support for the state police initiative: The council expressed support for the proposed establishment of state police as a strategic measure to strengthen internal security. Traditional rulers were encouraged to prepare and sensitize youths across the region to take advantage of future employment and service opportunities that may arise from the initiative.

‘Position on fuel subsidy: The council noted the economic realities confronting the nation and expressed support for the Federal Government’s current position on fuel subsidy. The meeting resolved that the reintroduction of fuel subsidy would not serve the long-term interest of national economic development and fiscal sustainability.

‘ Protection and advancement of Southwest interests: The council discussed the need for continued vigilance and strategic engagement in national affairs to ensure that the political, economic, and developmental interests of the Southwest region remain adequately represented and protected within the Nigerian Federation.

‘Promotion of national unity and cohesion: Recognizing the importance of national integration, the council called for stronger collaboration and mutual understanding among all regions of the country. The traditional rulers pledged to foster constructive engagement with their counterparts in Northern Nigeria and other parts of the federation in the interest of peace, unity, and national development.

‘The council observed that the principle of rotational presidency has over the years contributed significantly to political stability, inclusiveness, and national cohesion across Nigeria. In the interest of fairness, equity, and the continued strengthening of national unity, the council expressed the view that the rotational arrangement should be sustained and the presidency should remain in Southern Nigeria in the next electoral cycle, in line with the spirit of power rotation that has helped preserve peace and stability in the country.

The council emphasized that the position is intended to promote national balance, mutual trust among federating units, and the continued progress of the Nigerian state.

“Commitment to peaceful elections: The council underscored the importance of peaceful, free, and credible elections at all levels. It condemned all forms of electoral violence, intimidation, vote-buying, and other electoral malpractices, urging political actors and citizens alike to uphold democratic values before, during, and after elections.

“Appreciation for the establishment of new military formations in Ekiti and Oyo States: The council expressed profound appreciation to the President for the establishment of new military brigades in Oyo State. The traditional rulers noted that the development would significantly enhance security architecture within the Southwest and contribute to the protection of lives and property.

“Commendation of infrastructure development: The council commended the President and the Federal Government for ongoing infrastructure projects and developmental initiatives across the Southwest and the nation. The meeting acknowledged the positive impact of these projects on economic activities, connectivity, and overall national development.

“The council also resolved to maintain regular consultations and strategic engagements on issues affecting the welfare, security, and development of the Southwest region and Nigeria as a whole. Conclusion:

“The Southwest traditional rulers reaffirmed their commitment to promoting peace, good governance, national unity, and sustainable development. The council called on all citizens to remain law-abiding, support legitimate government initiatives, and work collectively towards a more prosperous and secure Nigeria.”