Southwest must unite to make SWDC succeed — Ex-IPAC chair

The former Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Osun State chapter, Wale Adebayo, has called on all Nigerians from the South West region to unite in a collective effort to ensure the success of the newly established South West Development Commission (SWDC).

In a congratulatory message to Dr. Charles Akinola, the pioneer Managin Director of the SWDC, on Saturday, Adebayo emphasised that the commission presents a timely opportunity for the region to deliberate, support one another, and demonstrate the power of unity in the sociopolitical sphere.

He stressed that the Yoruba race must harness its collective resources — including cultural tourism, agriculture, infrastructure, mining, and the creative economy — to build a stronger and more prosperous South West.

He said, “The South West has long been the bedrock of politics in Nigeria, but it has unfortunately become a shadow of its former self, largely due to divergent interests and the lack of strategic alignment.

“This has hindered our ability to speak with a unified voice. This challenge weighs heavily on our hearts, which is why President Bola Tinubu has taken it upon himself to bring us together as a region — to deliberate, support one another, and showcase the strength of unity in our sociopolitical space.”

“Elections will always come and go, but as a region, we must begin to erect structures that ensure our people are represented by credible and visionary leaders.

“Our unity is our strength, and history has shown that we have overcome significant challenges through solidarity.

“We must always remember that we are brothers and sisters first, before any political affiliations.”

Adebayo warmly welcomed Dr. Charles Akinola to what he described as a grand initiative, adding that the SWDC leadership provides a unique opportunity for the South West to unify its vision and uphold the dignity of Yorubaland.

“This is not just about politics or legacy-building; it is about setting a precedent for younger generations. We have a responsibility to uphold the credibility and identity of Yorubaland,” he added.

He further expressed confidence in the leadership of the commission, led by Senator Adetumbi and Dr. Akinola, describing it as a potentially transformative force for the South West. However, he cautioned that success will not come automatically.

“We may have competent professionals at the helm, but success requires intentional action, innovation, and a deep commitment to unity,” he said.

“The time for a bold and visionary approach is now. Our region is not just a geopolitical zone — it is a cultural civilization and an economic powerhouse.

“We must harness our shared resources — cultural tourism, agriculture, infrastructure, mining, and the creative economy — to build a stronger, more prosperous South West.”

“Let us come together in unity to make the SWDC a bastion of progress and cooperation. The future of Yorubaland depends on our ability to unite, think boldly, and serve selflessly.

“Together, we can write a new chapter for our region — one rooted in pride, purpose, and progress.”

