SouthWest group rally support for Okorocha in 2023 presidency

A Yoruba group, Oduduwa Sons and Daughters for Equity and Justice, have endorsed former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha as the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The Group Coordinator, Prince Ebunola, Martins, who made this known at a town hall meeting held on Monday, noted that the issue of the 2023 presidency in Nigeria has remained a major discussion in all media space making arguments as to where the president should come from.

Martins explained that Yorubas, being known for justice, fairness and equity and people who believe in one Nigeria, are of the firm belief that the South-East should produce the next president of Nigeria.

According to him, this will give the Igbos a sense of belonging and not feel as if they are not part and parcel of the Nigerian nation, just as he called for the support for the Nigerian president of South-East extraction.

Speaking on the state of the nation, the group’s coordinator said, “It is, however, important to address the mood of the nation to what type of leadership it deserves come 2023.

“We are all aware of our present situation in the country and all efforts being made by President Muhammadu Buhari led administration particularly as it affects the security of lives and property, dwindling economy, youth restiveness, separatist agitations, hate and tribalism, corruption and selfishness, out of school children and illiteracy, poverty, blood-shedding amongst others.

“The question before us today is what do Nigerians want and what kind of President do we need as a people? Who can unite us as a people to stop these deadly agitations? Who can create wealth for our nation and engage our jobless youths to address the issue of insurgency and criminality?

“Who will care for the weak and indigent in our society, the poor, and the needy? A man or woman of generous spirit. This is why the Yoruba sons and daughters have for over two years now searched for a person with a proven track record who can address these key issues.

“We have also asked ourselves questions as to why our nation is not moving forward and why Nigeria today is addressed as the poverty capital of the world. Why despite our God-given natural and human resources, which are far better than the ones given to any nation of the world, we are still called a third world nation?

“Who then can unite us back as a people in 2023 and whose antecedents show a detribalised Nigerian? Most of our leaders seeking for the office of president in 2023 are mostly regional or ethnic champions who promote only one tribe or region with no record of investment or empowerment of people other than their tribe or religion, except for their political allies,” he said.

Reeling out some of the achievements of Okorocha before joining politics to date, Martins maintained that after a thorough analysis of all possible presidential aspirants, “we found one Nigerian luckily from the South-East, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, as a true Nigerian, a detribalised Nigerian.

“Every Nigerian knows that Rochas will not allow Nigeria disintegrate with him as president. All agitations for separation will be a thing of the past. It’s only a Rochas presidency that will guarantee a united and progressive Nigeria,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

SouthWest group rally support for Okorocha in 2023 presidency. SouthWest group rally support for Okorocha in 2023 presidency.