All six South West Governors have unanimously officially adopted the “Iṣẹ̀ wà fùń Ilẹ wá” song as the Yoruba anthem.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this at the South West Governors forum’s closed-door meeting in Lagos on Monday.

Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) attended the meeting.

At the meeting, Sanwo-Olu was also elected as the new chairman of the South West Governors’ forum following the death of the former governor of Ondo state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who passed away on December 27, 2023.

The adoption of the new Yoruba anthem has continued to generate reactions from social media, with some describing it as a historical move.

Reacting to the development, an X user @abdullahayofel wrote, “In a historic move, the six Southwest Governors have unanimously endorsed “Iṣẹ̀ wà fùń Ilẹ wá” as the official anthem of the Southwest region, symbolizing unity and solidarity among the Yoruba people.

“This iconic song will now serve as a rallying cry for the region, celebrating its rich cultural heritage and fostering a sense of shared identity.”

Another user @iambanjymii tweeted, “Great. Now it should be made compulsory in all public and private schools in the Southwest.”

“God bless the Yoruba race!!!” @Hemzick tweeted.

Listen to the audio of the anthem below:

https://x.com/riddwane/status/1800200961660768529?s=46

