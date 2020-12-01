Southern political office holders and restructuring

Southern politicians who debate the 2023 elections act without first settling the matter of restructuring. They are simply traitors to the truth they know. You know them by the adulation of the authorities who refuse, as it were, to buy into the truth of restructuring. The Yorubas now face an embarrassing political dilemma over the betrayals of their politicians on whether or not to stay in the union and be in bondage or to go and become free.

Only cowards become complicit in the dehumanisation of their fellow human beings. To live in fear is a wasted life. Inconveniences should not be our immediate concern. Nigeria needs versatile thinkers, open-minded intellectuals, always ready to accept new ideas and progressive views.

Nigeria parades enough intellectual giants; in the media,

Academics, commerce and industry, etc, that by now Nigeria ought to be on the pinnacle of development as the intellectual heart of Africa. The disagreements brewing between the current regime (backed by Northerners) on the one hand and Southern and Middle-Belt states on the other hand on restructuring have made the rhetoric, “Nigeria’s unity not negotiable” a lame and useless irritant as no tribe has been conquered to remain forcefully in bondage in any union under any guise in the face of deep divisions caused by insecurity, inequality, injustice and systemic fault lines.

Again, the aborted “EndSARS protests” could have blossomed into an era of unprecedented change in the systemic fault lines that needed urgent and pragmatic reforms rather than theories and ideas had reactionaries not intervened to halt the match to greatness.

Rabiu Jimoh,

Ijebu-Ode.

