Southern, middle belt leaders say anti-zoning protagonists are enemies of Nigeria

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF), comprising Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Middle Belt Forum and Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has labelled groups and individuals opposed to the zoning of the presidency to the South in 2023, as unpatriotic and narrow-minded.

In a statement signed by Chief Edwin Clark, Chairman SMBLF, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Leader, Afenifere, Prof George Obiozor – President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and Dr Pogu Bitrus, President, Middle Belt Forum, the forum such anti-zoning elements as not only enemies of Nigeria, but agents of dissent and disunity.

The group also posited that those suggesting that the 2023 presidential contest should be left open to every region of the country for the best candidate to emerge was “borne out of infantile reflections and political irrationality.”

“Is there any region of Nigeria that lacks credible and competent persons to be president of the country?” the group queried.

According to the forum, “this arrogant statement of “competence” was originally propagated by Mamman Daura, nephew of President Buhari, who inferred that zoning should be jettisoned to have a competent person become president.

“Daura’s sentiment has now been adopted by some northern commentators, canvassing that there should be no more rotation and zoning but competence.

“Giving the impression that there are more educated and competent persons in the North than in the South. That is not only ridiculous but erroneous.

“It is on record that in 1953, when Chief Anthony Enahoro moved the motion for independence at the parliament, northern legislatures opposed it, on the ground that they did not have the “people” to compete with the south; they were not as educated as to the south. And when they got back to the north, they vowed never to return to Lagos.

“That was why we didn’t get independence in 1956. Subsequently, conferences were held both in Ibadan and in London, leading to the nation’s independence in 1960.

“So, how can the reverse be the case today, where the north would contend that competence should be the yardstick for selecting the president of Nigeria?

“What do they want? That the north should retain the presidency after the eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari? That is simply absurd!

“Undoubtedly, political parties have the inalienable right to field candidates of their choices by established guidelines, and certainly, every Nigerian has the right to aspire to any office in the land, but it must be understood that rights are entwined. One citizen’s rights do not begin at the end of the rights of another.

“The concept of zoning and rotation of political positions, particularly in a diverse and complex society like Nigeria, is consistent with basic tenets of democracy; expressions that it is anti-democracy, are illogical.

“It is worthy of note that zoning has been an important factor in Nigeria’s political system, and it has helped to bolster harmony, understanding and confidence in the polity.

“We cannot ignore substantial and justified precedents. Protagonists of “anti-zoning” are, therefore, advised to heed history and review their obtuse suppositions in the interest of peace and unity of the country.

“It bears recalling that in 1978, at the commencement of political party activities, towards the 1979 general elections, and return to civil rule, the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) zoned its presidential ticket to the then 10 Northern States.

“Where Alhaji Shehu Shagari eventually emerged as the presidential candidate of the party after a keenly contested primary. And the party went on to win the 1979 presidential election.

“In 1982, the National Party of Nigerian (NPN), at its National Convention, which was held in Kaduna, where President Alhaji Shehu Shagari was unanimously handed the party’s mandate to run for a second term, the Convention also, following strong protestations by Southern and Northern Minority groups, resolved, among others, matters that the position of president of the nation should rotate to the South at the end of the tenure of President Shehu Shagari.

“Note that in the progressions leading to the 1999 presidential elections, zoning was respected, particularly for the presidency, more so, the country wanted to conciliate the Yorubas because of the June 12 saga.

“Hence, the two political parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Alliance for Democracy (AD), micro-zoned their presidential tickets to the South-West. With former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Chief Olu Falae emerging as the presidential candidates.

“In 2007, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, maintained zoning, which led to the emergence of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Dr Goodluck Jonathan as Vice President.

“It is believed that former President Jonathan lost re-election in 2015, mainly due to sentiments of “It is our turn” by the north and that President Buhari won on the spinal of those emotions.

“In 2018, the PDP, again, zoned its presidential ticket to the North; 12 aspirants from the North contested the PDP presidential primary in Port Harcourt, which Alhaji Atiku Abubakar won and went on to contest the presidential election in 2019 against President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is quite clear that all political parties with national outlooks have, religiously, adhered to the zoning and rotation arrangement, between the north and the south. It cannot be jettisoned now.

“By 2023, President Buhari, a Northerner, would have completed two tenures of four years as provided for in the Nigerian constitution. Accordingly, the presidency should rotate to the south.

“We urge political stakeholders across the country to, boldly and firmly, ensure that the convention of rotation is respected and upheld towards the 2023 general elections.

“The crass narratives of those opposed to zoning and rotation should be discarded, in the national interest.

“We further urge patriotic northern leaders to prevail on those individuals and groups to stop their needless shenanigans.

“We stand by our resolution at our recent meeting in Abuja on 13th January 2022, that the presidency should be zoned to the south in 2023 and that any political party that refuses to adhere to the existing zoning and rotation protocol should not count on our support.

“The future of our democracy, and indeed that of the nation, depends on how those entrusted with positions of leadership resolve thorny, national issues, objectively and dispassionately, without succumbing to conceited considerations and hubristic biases, in the overall interest of the nation.”