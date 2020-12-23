Southern, Middle Belt leaders accuse group of ‘impersonation’ over call for scrapping of 1999 Constitution

Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has chided a group, Nigerian Alliance for Self-Determination (NASD), for allegedly impersonating it and its leaders, without any recourse to them, as being part of its positions in its recent publication where it reportedly gave a 90-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to scrap the 1999 Constitution.

Nigerian Alliance for Self-Determination had reportedly fingered the 1999 Constitution as being responsible for the worsening security situation in the country and poverty in the land.

However, SMBLF expressed its displeasure on Wednesday in a statement entitled: “Stop misusing SMBLF,” and jointly signed by Mr. Yinka Odumakin on behalf of South-West, Chief Guy Ikokwu (South-East), Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South) and Dr. Isuwa Dogo (Middle-Belt), describing the action as indecent and unacceptable.

“The attention of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has been drawn to a recent publication by the leaders of the platform known as Nigerian Alliance for Self-Determination.

“We note that not only was the group parading the image of SMBLF as being part of its positions, but it also used the identities of some of our prominent leaders in advancing its objectives without any recourse whatsoever to them.

SMBLF urged Nigerian Alliance for Self-Determination to henceforth be bold enough to use its name and the true identities of its leaders and members to push its positions, saying this was the right thing to do if it had conviction and dignity of purpose.”

According to SMBLF, it has continued to make its positions especially the imperative of restructuring the country and the urgency of enthroning, equity, fairness and justice, very clear and unequivocal, declaring that it also remained open to discussions with other groups in the country on ways of ensuring that she was returned to the original visions of true federalism of the nation’s founding fathers which had now been totally abandoned.

