Southern Kaduna youths dissociate self from plan to recall Senator Katung

The Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU ) national youth wing has distanced itself from the attempted plan by a group to recall Senator Sunday Katung.

In a statement issued by Comrade Solomon Simon ,National Coordinator, Comrade Aruwa Alhassan, Secretary General and Comrade Isah Emmanuel Anjadick, National P.R.O noted that as mother umbrella body of southern Kaduna youths they condemned the action of these youths who are trying to cause chaos.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the antics and divisive posture of this group. Their action is not only ill-timed but also does not represent the collective aspirations, values, or direction of the youth of Southern Kaduna.

“We believe that Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, like every elected leader from our region, deserves constructive engagement and respect, not public ridicule driven by personal or political motives, especially considering Senator Katung’s two years of purposeful representation.”

The statement declared that this culture of ‘Pull Him Down (PHD)’ syndrome is dangerous, counterproductive, and thus must be rejected by all right-thinking youths.

The SOKAPU youth wing reaffirms its support for all elected officials and government appointees from Southern Kaduna, irrespective of party affiliation, as long as they are working towards peace, unity, development, and youth inclusion.

“Our loyalty is to the region, not to partisan divides. For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state that a vast majority of the people we represent are quite satisfied with Senator Katung’s giant strides in the areas of legislation and community development.

“His motions and bills, which attracted several federal government’s interventions like the one for victims of the dreaded diphtheria disease in 2023, a 1.6 billion naira bail-out for ginger farmers in 2024, as well as the bills for the establishment of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, the Federal Medical Centre, Kafanchan, and recently, a Technology Incubation Centre to be sited in Kafanchan, among other community projects like fertilizer distribution to farmers, scholarships for indigent students, renovation of a rural hospital, construction of a science laboratory, and provision of over 30 boreholes, including solar-powered ones, among others, are a testament to his unwavering commitment to the progress of our zone.

“We, therefore, caution against the misuse of youth platforms to raise false alarms, settle political scores, or destabilize the region.

“Southern Kaduna’s dignity is too valuable to be sacrificed on the altar of petty propaganda. Consequently, we urge all youths to refrain from availing themselves for use as tools of division or heating up the polity. Instead, they should channel their energy toward unity, innovation, and development.”

