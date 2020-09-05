Southern Kaduna Peace summit targeted to end crisis ― LOC

Arrangements have been concluded for the smooth take-off of a 3-day peace summit aimed at de-escalation of conflict and ending the destruction of lives and property in Southern Kaduna.

This was contained in a statement issued to Tribune Online and signed by the chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Mr James Movel Wuye.

According to the statement, ‘the three-day Summit which is being sponsored by the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) and Friends of Kaduna State, will feature presentations on strategies for de-escalation of conflict and ending the destruction of lives and property.

Also, the event would encourage the promotion of Interfaith community dialogue and bridging the gap in the Southern Kaduna conflict narrative.

“With all presentations further highlighting the focus of the NCPC which includes promoting reconciliation, peace and national unity.

“The Kaduna State government is expected to be well represented at the summit and also some neighbouring states.

The statement posited that the long list of other dignitaries expected includes the Executive Secretary of Tetfund, Prof Suleiman Elias Bogoro, Special Guest, Rev. Dr Yakubu Pam NCPC Chief Executive, former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Martin Luther Agwai (Rtd) and former Chairman, Military Pensions Board, AVM Mohammad Rabiu Dabo (Rtd).

“Other important personalities and groups that will grace the occasion include Southern Kaduna Traditional Rulers

and Emirs, SOKAPU, CAN, JNI, Southern Kaduna Elders Forum, Miyetti Allah and Southern Kaduna Community Development Associations amongst many others.

“The event will take place between 8th and 10th of September, 2020 in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: FG’s Gaffe On Amotekun

FOR the umpteenth time, the presidency stirred the hornet’s nest recently. Against the run of logic and the law, it declared that regional security outfits such as Amotekun would be subsumed under the existing policy architecture. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, featuring…Southern Kaduna Peace summit Southern Kaduna Peace summit

E Ink Tablets Are Fast Replacing Pen And Paper.

E Ink tablets are devices that allow you to do the things you can do with a pen and notepad, which is to take notes for keeps with the possibility of reviewing later. The simplicity of these devices is so amazing that using them is just like using pen and paper. Technological advancements have made lots of people turn to…Southern Kaduna Peace summit Southern Kaduna Peace summit

22 Christians And Muslims Leaders Unite For Peace In Kaduna

Muslim and Christian leaders in Kaduna State have called on adherents of both religions to stop conducts that are unbecoming of their faith but to embrace peace instead. The leaders of faith spoke at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna when Governor Nasir El-Rufai inaugurated the House of Kaduna Family, a platform…Southern Kaduna Peace summit