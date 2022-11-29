Southern Kaduna Muslims sign MoU with gubernatorial candidates

Southern Kaduna Muslims have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with gubernatorial candidates of some political parties as part of efforts to ensure that they have a sense of belonging.

The Muslims under the aegis of Southern Kaduna Muslims Ummah Development Association (SOKAMUDA), noted that the engagement was necessary in view of the fact that Muslims in the area are always at the receiving end.

Speaking at the political interaction in Kaduna on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Association, Bala Adamu, explained that the aim of the engagement was to create an avenue for all gubernatorial candidates in Kaduna State to unveil their plans with respect to the plight of the Muslim community in Southern Kaduna.

“Today, we have invited the gubernatorial candidates, and some have responded. For those who have responded, we have asked them questions, and based on their responses we are going home to study each of their responses.

“We are going to study their manifestos, then, our members would be guided on the direction to follow come 2023,” Adamu said.

He explained that the Muslim community in Southern Kaduna constitutes 40 per cent of the total population of the entire Southern Kaduna.

Also speaking, Zakari Isa Chawai, Chairman political contact committee of SOKAMUDA, noted that the Muslims in Southern Kaduna have always been at the receiving end, owing to the fact that they are a minority in the community.

“We are a minority and we want to make sure that the future government in the state take care of our interest as we are bona-fide citizens.

“The purpose of the forum is to enable us to interface with candidates of all political parties in Kaduna State and also to let them tell us what they have for the whole southern Kaduna people, particularly the Muslims that are staying in southern Kaduna,” Chawai explained.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





The gubernatorial candidates in attendance include Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi of NNPP, Sani Yaya of YPP, Yahaya Alhassan Marafa of APM, Hayatuddeen Makarfi of PRP and Timothy Adamu of AA.

The highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the candidates and SOKAMUDA.