Southern Kaduna: Hausa-Fulani debunks Christian genocide claim

The Hausa-Fulani in Southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State has debunked the genocide claim made against them by the Christians in the area.

This was even as they dispelled that they are not settlers and minority groups.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Sunday the Hausa-Fulani community under the auspices of five different groups lamented that facts have been distorted for too long against them in the ongoing killings in Southern Kaduna.

According to them, there is a grand plan by the Christians in the area to eliminate them, claiming that the Hausa-Fulani is the majority and is made up of 30 tribes in Southern Kaduna.

The leader of the Hausa community, Imam Kabir Kasim Kafanchan, disclosed that the Hausa-Fulani are the original owners of Southern Kaduna.

“The area has about 30 ethnic groups in the eight LGAs that make us Southern Kaduna, among which include: Hausa-Fulani, Jaba (Ham), Atyap (Kataf), Kadara (Adara), Baju (Kaje) in addition to Nigerians from other part of the country. The Muslims constitute about 40 per cent while the Christians have 60 per cent of the population.

“Most of the major towns in Southern Kaduna were founded by Hausa-Fulani for example, Zango, Kachia, Unguwan Rimi, Zankuwa, Kagarko, Jere and Jama’a (Kafanchan).

“Hausa-Fulani are the largest single tribe in Southern Kaduna. In spite of this, they are always the target or victims of circumstances.

“The Muslims are always referred to as settlers while it is historically on record that Southern Kaduna was founded by Fulani tribe called Kachechere.

“It is important to note that the claim of genocide by Christians was also false and attempt to paint the Hausa community in bad light,” he said, alleging that “many of our kinsmen and women have been killed by the Christian militia.”

While tracing the history of crises in Southern Kaduna to 1981, Imam Kafanchan said the 2011 post-election violence, which led to the killing of over 2,000 persons, many of them trans-human herdsmen.

Members of the Coalition of United Muslim Group, Kaduna State, Muslim Youth Foundation of Southern Kaduna, Nasihatu Ahlizzaman Southern Kaduna Muslim Forum and Zumunta Youth Development, Kasuwan Magani attended the press briefing.

