Southern Kaduna crisis is an in-house problem ― CAN chairman of 19 Northern states

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of 19 Northern states including Abuja, Reverend Yakubu Pam noted that the problem of Southern Kaduna is an in-house problem, not much external influence.

This was even as he said, that a peace dialogue between the warring parties will soon hold in order to have lasting peace.

Speaking with newsmen in Kaduna on Friday morning, Pam who is also the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) said the people have been living together for a very long time.

“Just of a sudden, we started having problems for a very long time. This crisis has been there for a long time. Now we are still having the crisis.

He noted that as a religious leader in the region and lover of peace,’ this event in Southern Kaduna should be a concern for every patriotic Nigerian. It should not be left with an individual or the government.

“I pledged to the governor when I met him that we will leave him alone. We will come in to resolve the crisis.

“That’s why I decided to come to Kaduna because the story outside is painting the state in a very bad light. First I talked to CAN Kaduna chapter as well as the Executive Governor of the state, Mallam Nasiru el-Rufai.

“I told CAN is good for them to speak out but we should be mindful of what we say. We shouldn’t speak in such a way that the unity of the state should be destroyed. We should speak frank and we should be able to advise the way forward. Our speech should not be empty with anger but we should be able to advise the way forward.

Pam also said he told the governor of the need to add more troops. And let the people of Southern Kaduna from both sides meet and dialogue among themselves.

“Let the people come out with a resolution and the government should write a white paper on what both sides agree on.

“Government should be willing to accept the decision of the people and the good news is that the government accepted that whatever would be the result of the meeting he would implement their decisions.

“And so we are not relaxing. We have started the consultations. We will hold that meeting very soon. We have representatives of Southern Kaduna from both sides to be part of such meeting to discuss their differences and come up with a common decision.

“They may have diverse views and but such views will be harmonized at the end of the day so that peace shall prevail in Southern Kaduna. That’s the reason am in Kaduna, he concluded.

