Southern Kaduna crisis: Association commends Military over arrests

The Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative, has commended troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) for apprehending suspected bandits and criminals terrorising Southern Kaduna.

The group, working on sustainable peacebuilding in Southern Kaduna and other restive parts of Nigeria, in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Mr Melvin Ejeh and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, said the success was a step toward ending the attacks and isolated killings in the area.

Ejeh said it was highly elated that the painstaking and tireless efforts being put by OPSH and other security agencies to arrest the ugly situation in Southern Kaduna had started to yield positive results.

The executive director was optimistic that given the development, the end to the persistent attacks and isolated killings in the area was near.

He described the arrest of the suspected bandits and criminals as a major breakthrough in the ongoing efforts by the military to end the persistent attacks that had seen many lives and property lost in the area.

Ejeh thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the military authorities for establishing OPSH to oversee Southern Kaduna, Plateau and environs, saying it had to a large extent, lived up to its responsibility.

He particularly thanked the OPSH commander, Maj.-Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo for “his relentless efforts and genuine commitment” to seeing to the end of the crises that had seen many lives and property lost.

According to Ejeh, the military outfit responsible for security in Plateau, parts of Bauchi State and Southern Kaduna should be supported and encouraged.

” We are therefore appealing to communities to be given timely and accurate information to security agencies to enable them to be proactive since they can’t be everywhere.

“We must learn to see the security agencies like our own instead of sitting on the fence and waiting for an attack to happen before we start blaming the security agencies.

“We must also be bold enough to expose criminal elements in our midsts,” Ejeh added.

It would be recalled that eight people suspected of involvement in the ongoing crisis in parts of Southern Kaduna were arrested by troops deployed to the area.

(NAN)

