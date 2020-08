Southern Kaduna: CNG to set up an NGO for peace, reconciliation and empowerment

The Coalition of Northern Groups(CNG) has resolved to establish a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) that will accommodate relevant stakeholders with the objective mindset to work towards the restoration of peace, reconciliation and accelerate economic growth mechanisms.

Addressing newsmen at Arewa House, Kaduna on Tuesday, the CNG spokesman, Suleiman Abdul-Azeez noted that CNG will not leave any stone unturned towards ensuring that lasting peace return to southern Kaduna.

According to him, ” at the end of the follow-up meeting with relevant stakeholders from southern Kaduna, the participants unanimously resolved to set up an NGO for Southern Kaduna that will promote peace, reconciliation and empowerment.

” That in addition to the mandate of the various committees set up, suggest a name for immediate registration with relevant bodies and for advocacy to commence immediately and liaise with clerics.

” The meeting identified bad politics, economic realities and government actions positive and negative as factors associated with the recurring crisis in the area”.

He informed that the Economic and empowerment committee which is to be chaired by Hon. Paul Wali and Shunom Adinga as Secretary are to look at the economic situations and its effects and how to empower the people of the area.

The political and social committee which is to be chaired by Bala Adamu and Rahila Emmanuel as Secretary is to look at the role of politics and politicians and suggest ways on how to promote peaceful cohesion among all.

The Governance Committee is to be chaired by Rev. Bitrus Dangiwa and Solomon Jatua as Secretary is to identify what the government has done well or not doing and should do. The committee is also expected to engage with international communities on way forward.

In addition, he disclosed that CNG has constituted three committees with a mandate to come up with an acceptable framework for peace. The committees are economic and empowerment committee, political and social committee and the governance/ law enforcement committee.

The meeting was chaired by the Chairman Board of Trustees (BoT) Nastura Ashir Sheriff.

