Southern Kaduna: Buhari should come and sleep with us ― Cleric

Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, the overseer of the Vision Pioneer Throneroom Trust Ministry Kafanchan, Kaduna State has pleaded with President Muhammad Buhari to come and spend three nights in Southern Kaduna as part of efforts to end the senseless killings in the area.

The clergy was speaking as the guest speaker at the grand finale of the prayers and indoor protest sessions against killings in Southern Kaduna organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) held recently at Ecwa Goodnews Church in Kaduna.

Apostle Kure said if the president comes and talk to the people and assure everyone of the readiness of his government to end the killings, it will stop.

“Do you know how I feel inside? I wake up in the morning crying. Pastors are burying Pastors, even in my house. This thing has to stop even if President Muhammadu Buhari has to leave Aso Rock for three nights and come and sleep in Southern Kaduna and sleep in Southern Kaduna and assure everyone, the killings will stop,” Kure said.

“I want the Federal Government and all leaders to look at this problem in the eye and face reality. I want to warn now also, that the Southern Kaduna is waiting for an explosion that would bring people out in a mass protest.

“For the first time in my life, I want to tell the Fulanis that you have gotten your vengeance, leave the Southern Kaduna people alone. They are already pained.”

He said even though the Fulanis are also victims because their leaders are not sincere, adding that “the Fulanis don’t have leaders; if they have, those leaders should have done something to stop the bloodshed in Southern Kaduna because they are also victims.

“I want to challenge the Fulani leaders to find a solution to these problems. Let them meet with their literate leaders and not the illiterate ones.

“I think the old negotiation under the colonial era has become archaic. We have to make them understand that all Nigerians and other ethnic groups have a right in Nigeria as a nation to live.

The cleric argued that the problem in Southern Kaduna has gone beyond negotiation, pointing out that “we hold peace meeting without inviting those people whose relations were killed.”

He, therefore, called on President Mohammadu Buhari and other politicians to stop speaking for the Fulani if they’re serious in resolving the problems in the country and the age-long Southern Kaduna crisis.

Apostle Kure who is also the National Secretary Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) further lamented that “it is unfortunate that those in government engaging in peace talks in Kaduna are doing so for pecuniary motives, insisting that they are presently doing all the talks because they have an interest.

He suggested for a national conversation that Nigerians can talk to one another, stressing that “Nigerians must begin to talk back again. whatever name government gives it, is not the issue, but this time, on the table, it will not be only Ohaneze, PANDEFF, Southern Kaduna association or Miyetti Allah.”

“In the dialogue, they have to call the real leaders of Fulani to come and sit on that confab as an entity because they claim they are the highest in population in Nigeria and since they are, they desire a big table or sit on that confab and talk to the nation.

“I want to see a Fulani man standing there as Fulani representative in the next national meeting and same for other Southern Kaduna nationality.

