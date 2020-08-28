The Bishop of Ijebu South-West Diocese, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), The Right Reverend (Dr) Babatunde Ogunbanwo, on Friday, expressed disappointment over the inability of President Muhammadu Buhari and to stem the on-going killings in Southern Kaduna.

Ogunbanwo, in his charge at the First Session of the Fourth Synod of the Diocese, held at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Odogbolu, that the time is now for Mr President to wake up from his ‘deep slumber’ to end the bloodbath.

The theme of the Synod is “Until Christ Be Formed In Us” (Galatians 4:18-19).

He noted that Buhari had failed to keep his electoral promise to salvage the country from all security challenges confronting.

The Bishop called on the international community not to close their eyes against the security situation in the nation, submitting that the killings in Southern Kaduna were targeted at defenceless Christians and decimation of Christian communities.

“How come a government that raise the hopes and expectations of the citizenry in the area of securing their lives, communities and properties is now appearing so weak and clueless over the same challenge it made Nigerians believe it was coming as a “Messiah” to tackle?

“All across the country, the security situation has so worsened, to the extent that everyone now lives in absolute fear, uncertain about what to expect next.

“We call on the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to wake up from its deep slumber and end this bloodbath just as he promised he would do if elected.

“What happened to the life of every Nigerian citizen should actually matter to the President and his cabinet, members of the National Assembly, our security personnel and other leaders across the country. These devastating security issues across the nation should be seriously addressed now before it becomes too late; for the lives of all of us matter,” he added.

The Bishop bemoaned the incidence of rape cases across the country, describing it as an emergency pandemic that must be looked into.

On 2020 CAMA Act, Ogunbanwo, urged all Christians to carefully study and understand it, insisting that the Act was an attempt to take over the Church.

The cleric said further, “The first step for all of us is to read and understand what the Act is all about. We must understand how it affects our institutions. The argument that the Act is to take over the Church is far from the truth.

“The time has come for the Church to self-evaluate itself. A situation where a Church is established as a family business must be stopped.”

