Southern Kaduna: 7 people killed, one injured in fresh attacks

At least 7 people have been killed, one person injured, 13 houses set ablaze, while 2 shops burnt when gunmen attacked Gora Gan village of Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

According to security update by the state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Friday, the attack took place on Thursday night.

The names of those killed included a seventy-year-old Peter Akaho, Ayuba Steven Sheyin (67), Jummai Ayuba (55), Ishaya Joel (35), Yakubu Saviour (14), Ayuba Goodluck (11) and Patience Ayuba (6).

The statement by the Commissioner revealed that “security agencies carrying out internal security operations in parts of southern Kaduna State have reported that Gora Gan community in Zangon Kataf local government came under attack on Thursday night.

“Security agencies, comprising the military and police, reported that Gora Gan community was attacked on several fronts, including the market area and houses stretching towards the Tudun Wada area of Gora Gan.

Security agencies further reported that one person was injured in the attacks, while 13 houses and two shops were burnt in the attack.

To this end, the statement declared that troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Special Forces of the Defence Headquarters and police personnel are trailing the attackers.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has described the killings of the innocent citizens as barbaric and inhuman.

He sent condolences to the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of their souls. The Governor also wishes the injured citizen speedy recovery.

“The Governor has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to take inventory of the damages incurred and provide relief materials with immediate effect.

Nonetheless, the statement disclosed that the Kaduna State government has also received a report of a sporadic shooting on the Fadan Kagoma-Kwoi Road in Jema’a local government. A driver was shot but has now been stabilized.

To this end, the Governor had directed for an investigation into the circumstances leading to the shootings.

