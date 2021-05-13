Southern governors should act on 10-point resolution immediately ― Onitiri

All the 17 Southern governors have been charged to begin immediate action on their 10-point resolution which was adopted at Asaba, Delta State on Tuesday to save their people from the present insecurity ravaging the entire area.

Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, a renowned socio-political activist and critic, who made the call in Lagos on Thursday stated that there is no time for them to waste any longer as the situation in the south at present needs urgent attention.

While applauding the governors for taking the initiative, Chief Onitiri said they have waited too long and have allowed their states to be ravaged by armed Fulani herdsmen and other blood-thirsty criminals, who have made life difficult for the citizens, reiterating that it is most painful that farmers were being attacked, maimed, killed or kidnapped for ransom.

“As if that is not enough, the farmers are being sent out of their farms, their farm produce destroyed and their wives and daughters raped as if Nigerians are in a Banana Republic. The fallout of all these will be famine as a result of the deliberate actions of people who claim that Nigeria belongs to them.

“It is in the light of this that all patriots and Democrats, as well as all lovers of Nigeria, wish to implore the 17 southern governors that adopting the 10-point resolution is not enough, but they should walk the talk of their Resolutions. We are in full support of their resolutions. They are all long expectations by Nigerians but It is better late than never,” he said.

Chief Onitiri urged the governors to pass the resolutions into law in their various states as the issue of insecurity affecting the south goes beyond playing politics, adding that southern governors should not wait for the Presidency because they are the chief security officers in their various state.

“Since the various states are legal constituents, they are the chief law officers in their various states. They should not wait on the Presidency any longer. They should be bold and patriotic enough to take the bull by the horn. This country belongs to us all. We have no other country we can call our own. The Asaba resolution is a very welcome development and we expect more of this.

“The southern governors should realize that they are not appendages or inferior to their Northern colleagues. We are in a perilous state, we are looking for heroes to salvage our country from imminent collapse and calamity. The Governors should immediately make laws to ban open grazing in their various states; ‘address the people of their states as to the deplorable state of insecurity in the country and appeal to their patriotic sense of cooperation to stem down the insecurity,” Chief Onitiri pleaded.

He further called on them to organise vigilante groups in their state, imploring them to challenge what he termed ‘nepotistic appointments’ of Northern elements alone in the federal agencies and security architecture which is against the spirit of federal character.