South-West won’t abandon Tinubu in 2027 — APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State says the South West will not abandon President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The APC Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Saturday in Lagos, was reacting to a comment credited to supporters of a PDP presidential aspirant, Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, that the South West would not re-elect Tinubu in 2027.

Oladejo said that Olawepo-Hashim had never built a durable political structure nor demonstrated the electoral muscle required to win a national contest.

According to him, Tinubu will crush all gang-ups against his re-election in 2027.

Oladejo said, “Olawepo-Hashim is a perennial aspirant and convenient mascot for opposition desperation.

“He (Olawepo-Hashim) may parade endorsements in tiny rallies and press statements, but endorsements on photocopied letterheads do not translate to votes.

“In the unlikely event that he somehow emerges as the presidential candidate of the free-falling PDP – a party apparently bankrupt of depth in both human and material resources – he will be roundly beaten at the poll.

“That is not bravado; it is political arithmetic. The PDP’s hollow theatrics and recycled claimants will not rescue a party that has for years relied on sentiment and nostalgia rather than competence and delivery.”

He said Olawepo-Hashim’s attempt to caricature the Tinubu administration’s record was “particularly distasteful and unacceptable.”

According to him, Tinubu’s administration is laying visible and irreversible foundations across infrastructure, education, agriculture, security, and fiscal reforms.

“Those who traffic in selective statistics and currency rhetoric do so because they cannot defend the alternative: a return to the waste, arrogance, and economic mismanagement that nearly extinguished our nation’s potential.

“Nigerians will not be hoodwinked into trading present progress for recycled excuses.

“To the political jobbers behind this noise: stop insulting the intelligence of Lagos residents and Nigerians,” he said.

He said that the opposition should not convert press releases into governance competence.

“In 2027, voters will choose continuity with a president who has delivered direction and results – not the empty spectacle offered by political tourists.

“The South West will not abandon its own for a project of theatrical ambition without substance,” he added.

