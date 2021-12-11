South West Traditional rulers to converge to address insecurity, says Owa of Idanre

The Owa of Idanre, Oba Fredrick Aroloye, on Saturday said arrangements have been concluded by traditional rulers in the Southwest region to meet in order to fashion out means to tackle insecurity.

The monarch who disclosed this during the celebration of his 45th year anniversary on the throne while playing host to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi in his palace.

Oba Aroloye who charged Oba Ogunwusi as the source of all Yoruba, to be in forefront of addressing the spate of insecurity in the region through unconventional means, said

Oba Aroloye said: “It’s documented that you, Ooni of Ife, are the Arole of Oduduwa. I have many documents here with me to prove that.

” You have many vital roles to play now at this point in time. There’s insecurity in Yorubaland. We need to tackle this unconventional way.

“Before the coming of the colonial masters, our fathers had their own way of tackling insecurity. We still have these things with and in us. We haven’t thrown everything away.

“We, all Yoruba obas, should begin to have meeting to see how we can protect our land and brainstorm on different salient issues bothering our people.

“It is high time you began to organise meetings of Obas in Yorubaland. We all sons of Oduduwa must begin to have meetings from time to time.”

Oba Aroloye disclosed that Oba Ogunwusi would be the third Ooni that had visited Idanre because of the relationship between the two towns.

“Idanre was initially known as Ife Oke before the name was changed to Idanre, which was derived from the magical prowess of the people. he said

Speaking, the Ooni of Ife agreed with Oba Aroloye on the issues raised, promising to address them all.

He promised to return to the Rock town soon to climb the popular Idanre Hill which harbours several tourist centres.

Though 95-year-old Oba Aroloye said he went to the hill last over 20 years ago, he implored

Ooni of Ife to visit the hill so he could be acquainted with several traditional heritages conserved on the hill.

