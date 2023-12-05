Traditional rulers from the South-West under the auspices of Yoruba Obasanjo Forum have elected the Molokun of Atijere kingdom, in Ilaje local government area of Ondo state, Oba Samuel Adeoye as the President of the forum.

Oba Adeoye was elected during the Annual General Meeting/Convention of the traditional rulers held at Kankanfo Hotel, Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

The renowned monarch was elected with other executive members to steer the affairs of the association and champion the cause of the Yoruba nation.

The association of Yoruba Obas Forum comprises royal fathers across South West states, including Yoruba-speaking communities in Kogi and Kwara States has its headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The aims and objectives of the association is to promote and sustain Yoruba traditions, culture and customs and to foster unity and cooperation among Yoruba Obas and its communities.

Oba Samuel Adeoye Edema while speaking during his inauguration expressed gratitude and appreciation to all Yoruba traditional rulers for their overwhelming support and promised to give priority to the development of Yoruba land in order to engender development.

According to him, he is honored to be elected as the President of Yoruba Obas Forum, pledging to continue to work tirelessly to deliver a better traditional service for all.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support and trust all the Yoruba Obas bestowed on me to lead them.

“I am honored to be elected as your President and pledge to continue to work tirelessly to deliver a better Yoruba race for all. Thank you for believing in me,” Oba Adeoye said.

He also promised to work towards ensuring the government assigns constitutional roles for traditional rulers as the fourth tier of government while saying the time is ripe for traditional rulers to effectively oversee the security affairs of their domain in conjunction with government security apparatus.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE