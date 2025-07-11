South-West pensioners lament unpaid gratuities, pension arrears

Pensioners under the aegis of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Southwest zone, have lamented the backlog of unpaid gratuities and pension arrears owed to retirees in the region.

The pensioners, who threatened not to vote for any governor who fails to cater to their welfare and well-being in the 2027 general elections, appealed to all governors in the region to urgently address the hardship they are facing.

In a communiqué released after its South-West Zonal Council meeting held in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the NUP expressed deep dissatisfaction over the continued neglect of pensioners’ welfare, particularly in Ondo and Ekiti states.

The Zonal Public Relations Officer of the Union, Dr. Olusegun Abatan, in the communiqué signed by him, lamented the slow pace of gratuity payments in Ondo State.

He stated:

“It is not gratifying to inform you that in Ondo State, where people often say, ‘Aiye ti da ti wa,’ the reality is quite different. As I speak to you, the government is only just paying gratuities to retirees from 2013.

“Pensioners who retired in 2013 are just receiving their gratuities in Ondo State—and I’m referring to local government pensioners. For state pensioners, it is only those who retired in 2016 that are just being paid.

“This is not fair to those who have served the state meritoriously. For retirees battling various health issues, the government seems oblivious to the fact that pensioners should receive their dues as and when due.

“We also appeal to the Ondo State Government, led by Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to look into this matter. Before the end of this month, we want to hear good news.”

He, however, maintained that the NUP, as a major stakeholder in Nigeria’s political space, would not vote for any candidate or party that fails to prioritise the welfare and well-being of pensioners in future elections.

The union, however, lauded Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State for releasing the sum of N8.8 billion to offset gratuity arrears, saying the NUP had seen a positive shift in Ogun State’s approach to pensioners’ welfare.

“I want to seize this opportunity, on behalf of Southwest pensioners, to appreciate Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of Ogun State, for what he has done for pensioners in the last two months.

“He paid N8.8 billion in gratuity arrears during that period. In addition, he also allocated pilgrimage slots to some of the pensioners,” he said.

He added that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, continues to be regarded as a “star governor” in the hearts of pensioners across the Southwest due to his consistent support—paying over N2 billion monthly in gratuity arrears and pensions.

However, Abatan expressed sadness over the perceived neglect of pensioners by the Ekiti State Government.

“It is saddening that the Ekiti State governor has not been forthcoming with the payment of pension arrears. The state has only been releasing a paltry sum of N100 million as gratuities—and not even regularly,” he said.

The NUP PRO also voiced disappointment over the registration of another pension union in Ekiti, describing it as illegal and dead on arrival.

“NUP is the only union recognised by law, and any other organisation is an aberration. It saddens us that the Ekiti State Government has registered an amorphous and illegal association called the Pensioners Association of Nigeria (PAN).

“This organisation exists in no other state, and it is not backed by law. Unfortunately, this move has led the government to stop paying check-off dues to NUP members. These are dues deducted from pensioners and paid to their union.

“So, we appeal to Governor Oyebanji to release the NUP Ekiti State Council’s check-off dues and dissolve the illegal association established by the government,” he appealed.

Abatan further called on Governor Aiyedatiwa to intervene and fast-track gratuity payments, noting that the delays are especially painful for aged retirees suffering from various health conditions.

